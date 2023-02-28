The Galveston Police Department is reviewing a fatal car crash to determine whether vehicles, including a police unit, ran over a man ejected from a vehicle early Saturday morning, city officials said.
Guillermo Tapia, 21, of Galveston, was traveling north on Broadway in heavy fog about 1:30 a.m. when he struck a median and was ejected from the vehicle, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
Tapia landed in the southbound traffic lanes, Barnett said.
It was unclear whether Tapia was alive after he landed.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner was investigating the cause of death and would address whether Tapia was struck by a vehicle, Barnett said.
Witnesses stated multiple vehicles attempted to avoid collisions with Tapia, Barnett said.
“A responding officer was traveling south on Broadway prior to the call for service when he came upon the scene,” Barnett said.
“The officer stated he changed lanes to avoid collision with witnesses that were standing in the lane of traffic and to avoid debris in the roadway.”
The officer then drove into lanes where Tapia had landed, Barnett said.
“A witness reported the officer’s vehicle rolled over the body in the roadway,” Barnett said. “It is inconclusive from dash cam footage whether the officers’ vehicle contacted the body.
“The department does not have any additional information at this time and will provide an update after the medical examination,” Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.