GALVESTON
Police knew a 17-year-old murder suspect had left a house on Avenue O before a SWAT team launched a destructive raid there Jan. 22, Tony Buzbee, an attorney representing two families involved in the incident, asserts.
Buzbee, along with Galveston attorney Mark Metzger, is representing the families of Erika Rios, whose house was raided, and Cameron Vargas, 17, who was briefly charged with murder based on the false statement of what police had thought was an eyewitness to the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn.
Rios, her teenage children and teenage family friend were asleep about 2 a.m. Jan. 22 when the children awoke to the megaphone-amplified sound of Galveston Police Department’s SWAT unit announcing its arrival, Rios said last week.
Officers in a search for Vargas shattered windows, bashed in a door, fired 15 devices through the windows, ruined wiring in the attic, which left the house without heat, and ripped video cameras from the walls, Rios said.
Officers yanked Rios from her bed and dragged her out of the house, she said. Her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 16-year-old friend were forced from the house barefoot over shards of shattered window glass, Rios said. The children required medical attention and were traumatized, Rios said.
Vargas, who’s a friend of Rios’ son, had been in the house until about midnight, but had left, Rios has said. The boy had walked out the front door and to his own home nearby, his father, Michael Vargas, previously told The Daily News.
“A heavily armed SWAT team bursts into your house at 2 a.m.,” Buzbee said on a social media post Sunday night. “They fire wooden pellets that go through the walls. They break every window in the entire house and garage and continue to destroy your house even after knowing they have made a mistake.”
Buzbee asserted police knew Vargas’ whereabouts before they carried out the raid and told the Rios family they were searching for “guns and drugs.”
“They later tell your daughter that they are looking for ‘guns and drugs’ but the arrest warrant being executed is for a particular person accused of a crime who doesn’t even live at the address and isn’t a family member,” Buzbee said. “You later learn the police knew the actual whereabouts of the, actually innocent, ‘perp’.”
On Saturday, Rios told The Daily News police had seized a firearm she kept for home protection, but there had been no drugs in the house.
The Daily News on Monday filed a request under the Texas Public Information Act for numerous documents including evidence logs or inventory lists of everything police took from the Rios home.
Metzger on Monday also questioned the police action.
“If you’re going after Cameron Vargas, who turned out to be innocent, why would you get a search warrant for a house he doesn’t even live in?” Metzger asked. “He lives two blocks away.
“There was an investigator who kept asking the family where the drugs were, they weren’t even there for that purpose.”
Police Chief Doug Balli is on paid administrative leave for no more than 10 days after city leaders were blindsided with news about a SWAT raid that terrified a family and did an estimated $5,000 in damage to their home, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Saturday.
Maxwell made clear the action against Balli was for the communication after the fact and not about the raid itself.
Civil service rules prevented the city from probing those actions, he said.
The city said Monday an internal investigation was underway to determine what communication failures delayed the notification to city administration.
The city on Monday also said the Galveston Police Department had launched an internal investigation about the circumstances that led up to and resulted in the issuance of the search warrant and property search by its officers.
The attorneys had not filed a lawsuit against the city, Metzger said Monday, believing a resolution short of litigation was possible.
The city of Galveston declined to respond to Buzbee’s comments because the case was being investigated, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Buzbee and Metzger would hold a news conference with the Rios family at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Houston.
