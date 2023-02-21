GALVESTON
Complaints about dump truck drivers speeding and driving aggressively to haul sand to a West End beach project have prompted a crackdown by police, city officials said.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:01 am
Information about how many citations police have issued wasn’t immediately available Tuesday, said city officials, who were working to gather the data.
“There has been a push by the police department to ensure dump trucks operating within the city are following all traffic laws,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said in response to inquiries from The Daily News.
West Enders have welcomed the $8.3 million expansion project to place 119,000 cubic yards of sand near Dellanera RV Park, but some have complained about the speed at which the trucks are moving on Galveston streets.
Attendees of a West Galveston Island Property Owners Association meeting applauded Saturday when Councilwoman Marie Robb said police were ticketing dump truck drivers for violating traffic laws.
Dump trucks speeding around the city was “undeniably a problem,” Robb said Tuesday.
Robb witnessed trucks this week taking alternate routes to avoid the police after the city began cracking down, she said Tuesday.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is administering funds for the project, which began in November, but isn’t directly overseeing it. Park board officials declined to comment, except to say the project is complete.
The project, funded 90 percent through FEMA and 10 percent by the Coastal Erosion Planning & Response Act, began in November and is essentially complete, officials said this week.
Reporter Jose Mendiola contributed to this report.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Managing Editor
