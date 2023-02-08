GALVESTON
Police Chief Doug Balli was reinstated to his post Wednesday after a seven-day investigation into the police department’s communication with city leaders about a controversial SWAT raid in late January.
Balli could not be reached for comment about his reinstatement.
Balli’s leave was not in relation to the raid itself, but with communication about the event, which left more than $5,000 in damage at the house, between the police department and City Manager Brian Maxwell.
City administrators and elected officials didn't learn about the police action until about four days after the fact from a news article.
The communication issues had been addressed and other areas of inquiry remain under investigation, city public information officer Marissa Barnett said in a written statement.
The city Wednesday would not would disclose information about the investigation. The results contained information related to a murder investigation and the city would seek guidance from the Texas Attorney General, Barnett said.
Balli’s paid administrative leave was initially set for 10 business days depending on the length of the investigation.
Balli was placed on administrative leave Jan. 28 after a Jan. 22 SWAT raid at the home of Erika Rios in the 5300 block of Avenue O. Officers entered the home searching for Cameron Vargas, 17, who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25, of Beaumont.
Vargas had left the Rios home before the raid and charges against him were dropped Jan. 25 .
The unit also was searching for narcotics and weapons police suspected were in the home, according to a search warrant.
The raid left Rios, her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 16-year-old friend with injuries and did more than $5,000 of damage, Rios said.
City leaders had been in contact with attorney Tony Buzbee, one of two lawyers representing the family, to cover the costs of the home repairs, which has been accepted.
A lawsuit still is being considered to cover the family’s medical expenses and to provide an unspecified amount of compensation.
Attorney Mark Metzger III, who also is representing the families, said suspending Balli had been unnecessary.
“Chief Balli is an honorable and well-respected officer and the best chief the department has had in recent memory.
“It was a detriment and embarrassment that the suspension ever took place. In times like today, with so much negativity towards police, Balli is a positive example for law enforcement.”
(2) comments
One thing I never understand is "paid administrative leave". It would make more sense if it was unpaid when its done for a disciplinary reason. Otherwise its a vacation.
It's a question of due process. Unpaid leave implies guilt. Paid leave gets the person out of the office until the issue can be investigated.
