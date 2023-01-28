GALVESTON

Police Chief Doug Balli is on paid administrative leave for no more than 10 days after city leaders were blindsided with news about a SWAT raid that terrified a family and did an estimated $5,000 in damage to their home, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Saturday.

Cheryl Sawyer

Perhaps Galveston PD could investigate a bit more before they terrorize the innocent. It seems that multiple mistakes were made: failure to communicate with city officials, arresting the wrong person, destroying a home, terrorizing a family. I cannot begin to imagine why innocent humans were dragged out of their home and forced to stand on broken glass when it is obvious they were not the target. Maybe too much enthusiasm on the part of the swat team?

