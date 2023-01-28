Police Chief Doug Balli is on paid administrative leave for no more than 10 days after city leaders were blindsided with news about a SWAT raid that terrified a family and did an estimated $5,000 in damage to their home, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Saturday.
“There was a major breakdown in communication and we want to figure out why the city was not in the loop,” Maxwell said. “This decision was solely based on the lack of communication and not related to the raid.
“We need to figure out if the communication lapse was just a lack of oversight or whether there was intent, which I do not believe to be the case,” Maxwell said. “I am a stickler for communication and I do not appreciate being kept out of the loop.”
Balli didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Under civil service rules, the city cannot investigate the raid itself or decisions leading up it, Maxwell said.
Maxwell, Mayor Craig Brown and District Four Councilman Michael Bouvier, who represents residents in the area, were unaware the raid had occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5300 block of Avenue O until a news article was published about it Friday.
The department’s SWAT team in executing a warrant shattered windows, bashed in a door, ripped out wiring and fired 15 “flashbangs,” causing more than $5,000 in damage, homeowner Erika Rios said.
Rios' teenage son and daughter and a visiting friend were injured and traumatized and officers dragged Rios from her home, she said.
Officers were searching for Cameron Vargas, 17, who they believed was involved in the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25.
Vargas had left the Rios home about two hours before the raid through the front door and had walked the half-block back to his own home, his father has said.
Assistant Chief Andre Mitchell will serve as interim chief while Balli is out, Maxwell said. Maxwell said he hoped to reinstate Balli before the 10-day leave, depending on the length of the investigation.
“We believe this decision is best for both the chief and the city in order to not taint the investigation,” Maxwell said. “We want to get to the bottom of this and make sure it does not happen again.”
To be reimbursed for the damage to her home, Rios would have to speak to the city’s risk manager and fill out forms, Maxwell said.
The city’s insurance would cover the cost, he said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Perhaps Galveston PD could investigate a bit more before they terrorize the innocent. It seems that multiple mistakes were made: failure to communicate with city officials, arresting the wrong person, destroying a home, terrorizing a family. I cannot begin to imagine why innocent humans were dragged out of their home and forced to stand on broken glass when it is obvious they were not the target. Maybe too much enthusiasm on the part of the swat team?
