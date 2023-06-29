GALVESTON
A transgender artist from Houston hopes to honor an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of gender dysphoria and transgender health care who began his career at one of the first gender clinics in the country — right on the island.
Gender identity and access to trans health care have been hot-button topics that have consumed the consciousness of the of the country for the past several years, with state governments grappling with how to navigate them through legislation ranging from outright bans on care for transgender youth to those delineating which bathrooms school children should use.
It’s a realm that might seem novel to many, but discussions of trans medicine actually have reverberated in hushed conversations and doctors’ offices for decades. In fact, practices used as recently as the ‘90s were developed in the 1930s.
Artist Ian Gerson is a native of Houston, but lived in Galveston in 2020 and 2021. In researching for a project called Invisible Landmarks, Gerson found trans history in Galveston when the name Dr. Paul Walker kept cropping up in literature and conversations with transgender islanders.
“One of the earlier so-called gender clinics was actually on the island in the ’70s,” Gerson said. “When I was just beginning to do research on my project ... he had come up a few times in conversations with people.”
What finally piqued Gerson’s interest in the doctor was seeing his name appear again in the pages of a diary written by a San Francisco trans man named Lou Sullivan.
“He was a very active community member and created a space for the trans-masculine community,” Gerson said. “Lou Sullivan was credited with breaking down this division of gender trans-sexuality as far as accessing transitioning. There’s such a history of gatekeeping in the trans community for access to care.”
Some of those harsh rules were in place in the ’70s at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Gerson said. For example, those seeking transition surgery had to live a year as the opposite gender, which is difficult to quantify and track, Gerson said.
Utilizing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System in 19 states, researchers estimated that 0.56 percent of adults in the United States identify as transgender, which amounts to about 560 people for every 100,000, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.
TRACING TRANS HISTORY
Walker headed the gender clinic at the University of Texas Medical Branch in the late 1970s, arriving in Galveston in 1976. Gender reassignment surgeries, however, had already been underway on the island since at least 1972, according to The Daily News’ archives.
Between 1972 and 1991, about 160 men became women and 50 women became men with the help of the Gender Treatment Program in Galveston, according to a 1991 article from The Daily News. The medical branch no longer has a dedicated gender clinic, but still offers hormone therapy, plastic surgery and speech therapy, Stephen Hadley, medical center spokesman, said.
Walker left to join a clinic in San Francisco, however, moving his practice into the private sector.
Legendary columnist Pauline Friedman, better known by the pen name Abigail Van Buren, in Dear Abby advised countless letter-writers with gender identity inquiries to reach out to Walker by the time he left for California in the ’80s. He was “busy as the devil packing” for San Francisco, according to an article from May 26, 1980.
In 1977, Walker’s renown was so far-reaching he testified in Alabama to a military panel on the marriage between a trans man and a servicewoman.
STORIES UNTOLD
Gerson hopes to create a series of images depicting realistically fictionalized trans characters from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, Gerson said. The images will appear in “zines,” which are smaller versions of magazines, featuring an audio link that will play a script detailing accounts of trans islanders seeking medical treatment.
“I want to take the viewer on a walk with the art,” Gerson said. “I want to tell the stories from a first-person perspective of someone trying to access care.”
Research has been difficult, however, because so many of these narratives are pushed to the margin and made invisible, Gerson said.
“The importance of visibility to the community — knowing there are other people like you and there were in the past— it’s literally lifesaving,” Gerson said.
“It’s hard to see yourself when you don’t see people like you in media or in stories,” Gerson said.
My project is called Invisible Landmarks because we walk around so many things that have poignant histories,” Gerson said.
INVISIBLE ISLAND LANDMARKS
Gerson’s work will be heavily influenced by the work of Walker, who served dozens of area trans people before he went into private practice in San Francisco in 1980.
While Walker was on the island, he founded an international association devoted to helping trans people seek care. He was the founding president of the Harry Benjamin International Gender Dysphoria Association, which is now known as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, a group that oversees the standards of care for trans health care to this day.
“This project is important and timely because it uplifts narratives that have historically been made invisible in our culture,” Gerson said. “While larger cities on the East and West coasts have a reputation for being queer and trans enclaves, not many people know about the role that the research and doctors in Galveston had on trans health care.”
Gerson thinks the island lifestyle of “anything goes” helps make it a generally accepting place for trans people.
“I go down to Galveston regularly,” Gerson said. “There’s a variety of beliefs and lifestyles in Galveston. In general, I think there’s like an anything goes type of vibe — but not the potential for aggression or violence. There’s that, too, though.
“It’s quirky, and I feel like there’s a bit of freedom to express yourself in whatever way — not only related to gender. There’s a bit of an acceptance for things that don’t fall into strict categories.
“It’s where the land meets the sea; it’s kind of the last stop. I think that offers more freedom.”
