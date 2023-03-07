GALVESTON
The Planning Commission Tuesday voted to “disapprove without prejudice” a residential expansion proposal that developers hope will eventually accompany the removal of a popular beachside parking lot at Sunny Beach.
Commissioners’ consideration of the expansion drew a near-full crowd to the Tuesday meeting, which ran for more than three hours. The proposal angered both neighborhood residents and beachgoers. City staff three times talked commissioners out of outright denying the plat over the parking lot removal, saying the proposal technically checked all of staff’s requirements.
“The Reinharts want to put 89 parking spaces the furthest distance from the beach they could get,” Beachside Village resident Larry Williams told commissioners.
“I took photos of the beach last Sunday — there were 200 cars on that beach,” he said. “Once you have 200 cars that are going to try to park in this 89-space lot, they’re going to be parking down the road and coming into the subdivision to park. It’s just going to create this disaster. I don’t understand why parking wouldn’t be close to the beach. I don’t understand; I think it’s going to be a complete disaster.”
Beachside Village developers proposed a 40-acre expansion to the 259 lots in the subdivision, asking commissioners to approve the addition of 89 single-family lots, Debbie Reinhart of Kahala Development, confirmed. That proposal is paired with one sent to the city and Texas General Land Office to remove the parking lot at Sunny Beach, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services, said.
“The fact that they are requesting closure of the beach is a separate process through the GLO and the city, but it’s not part of the plat process,” he said. “It’s not a part of the plat. The plat is division of land, not access. It’s addressed in the staff report because we thought you oughta know what’s in the proposal.”
Developers plan to remove the parking lot and relocate it to the other side of Beachside Village, a plan that came after the city stated a goal to remove all on-beach parking, Reinhart said. The development would take most of 2023 to complete, Reinhart has said.
“The majority of Beachside Village residents were not made aware of this expansion, even after numerous requests of the Reinhart’s to provide feedback during quarterly HOA meetings,” Don Rundle, who owns a home in Beachside Village wrote in an email to planning commissioners.
“Debbie Reinhart said at these meetings that she ‘would elaborate on the expansion when we are ready to,’” he said. “Beachside Village residents have heard nothing from the Reinhart and Kahala Development. This may meet the requirements of the law, but I don’t believe this was the ethical way to notify the neighborhood of Beachside Village.”
Commissioner Rusty Walla worried the development’s plat proposal lacked a line designating the boundary between the property and state land. When asked by the Reinharts to show an updated survey with that information, city staff said they had no such document and had to refer to the preliminary survey that accompanied the proposal commissioners rejected.
During the discourse over the Reinharts’ plans, Commissioner Jeffery Hill eventually removed herself from the quorum before a vote was taken. Commissioners voted 6-0 to reject without prejudice the plat proposal. That means the Reinharts will have a chance to address the lack of easement delineations, Chairman David Finklea said.
“Shame on y’all for including Sunny Beach on your proposal,” said Jeff Seinsheimer, chair of the Galveston Surfrider Association. “Y’all are putting the squeeze on public beach access on the West End.”
Good !!
