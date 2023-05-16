GALVESTON
The planning commission on Tuesday afternoon unanimously denied a request for the city to abandon a right of way boaters have used to launch their craft for the past century.
Commissioners considered the request from Lance and Jennifer Robertson, who live adjacent to the launch that sits between 11628 and 11622 Sportsman Road, and Sam Grizzaffi, who also lives next to the right of way, after complaints from the two families.
Jennifer Robertson told commissioners people regularly, and noisily, launch their boats at all hours of the night — an assertion other Sportsman Road residents disputed Tuesday. The issue has grown worse and worse each of the 11 years the Robertsons have lived there, she said.
“From our master bedroom, we can see people pooping and peeing,” Robertson said, with her voice wavering as if she was on the verge of tears.
“It’s an unmaintained eyesore,” Robertson said.
Residents Tuesday sought to regain access to the boat launch that’s been barricaded by the city for eight months. That’s when the city erected a barricade, Tim Tietjens, director of development services, said. The city doesn’t do much to maintain it, Tietjens said.
City staff members didn’t recommend approval or denial of this request, which is unusual, Commissioner Jeffery Hill said.
At 1.66 acres, the land isn’t an insubstantial piece of bay-front property, Hill said. She worried the city would repeat a similar mistake when it abandoned and sold a 3,900-square-foot bay-front property for $17,000 two years ago, Hill said.
“That’s how much we sold out the public for — $17,000,” Hill said.
The planning commission voted against that proposal, but the city council later approved the request, Hill said.
“The public deserves to have access to the waterways,” Hill said.
City council will have the final say on this proposal.
A handful of Sportsman Road residents and islanders who have used the launch objected to the city abandoning the right of way, arguing it would benefit only two homeowners to the detriment of many neighbors and vacationers.
The Robertsons and Grizzaffis knew their homes were beside a popular boat launch when they built in the area, Kimberly Gaido, whose family has owned a home on Sportsman Road for decades, said. It has been used as a boat launch for the past 100 years, Carolyn Gaido, Kimberly’s mother, said.
“We did not have a problem with the boat ramp until the Robertsons built their home,” Kimberly Gaido said.
Additionally, the Grizzaffis run a very busy short-term rental, with at least 10 guests there each day, Kimberly Gaido said.
“Truth be told, the short-term rental at the Grizzaffis’ have disturbed the Robertsons and not the folks launching their watercraft,” Kimberly Gaido said.
The Gaidos asked the city to abandon the right of way to the residents of Sportsman Road, and let the neighbors maintain it.
Islander Susan Fennewald has used the launch for kayak excursions, asserting the city should work to better maintain it.
“We should not be throwing away bay access points,” Fennewald said. “We all have to put up with tourists; that’s the tradeoff you make to live here.”
Elizabeth Beeton attended the meeting to voice her disapproval of the proposal. The city should have a real property interest in the right of way, Beeton said. Beeton worried that the approval would only benefit two or three people, who already have private access to the bay. Most residents can’t afford a private boat launch.
