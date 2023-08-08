Scout, park board team up on beach toy project

Eagle Scout Donald Conley IV, left, and Elizabeth Schneider, the environmental coordinator for the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, sort beach toys in the Beach Toy Borrow Box on the beach at 61st Street on Friday, June 23, 2023. Conley worked with the park board on the project aimed at reducing the plastic pollution from toys like shovels, buckets and sand molds left on the beaches.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

The Park Board of Trustees has partnered with a New Hampshire-based recycling company to increase the recyclability of plastics on the island.

