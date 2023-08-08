Eagle Scout Donald Conley IV, left, and Elizabeth Schneider, the environmental coordinator for the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, sort beach toys in the Beach Toy Borrow Box on the beach at 61st Street on Friday, June 23, 2023. Conley worked with the park board on the project aimed at reducing the plastic pollution from toys like shovels, buckets and sand molds left on the beaches.
The Park Board of Trustees has partnered with a New Hampshire-based recycling company to increase the recyclability of plastics on the island.
Galveston has joined the consortium of Cyclyx International, a post-use plastic company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10 percent to 90 percent. It's a two-part program, Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO of the park board, said.
The park board will work with the company to place more signs encouraging recycling on the beach, as well as more bins. The second phase is Cyclyx working to find ways to deal with materials that are difficult or expensive to recycle.
Cyclyx works with industry participants to develop recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics, officials said.
Cyclyx’s expertise in the chemical composition of post-use plastic, in collaboration with industry partners, creates a new supply chain, company representatives said. Cyclyx was formed to be a consortium-based entity and, since its founding, there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership, the company said.
The park board’s coastal zone management crews worked to remove more than 2.5 million pounds of trash left behind by beachgoers in 2022, officials said.
Plastics account for about half of that waste, Danesi said.
The program works to increase the recyclability of plastics through all-plastic collection initiatives, such as the park board’s beach toy borrow boxes on the sand and the Up2U free trash bag program.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.