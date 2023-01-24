GALVESTON
A review of Park Board of Trustees’ procurement procedures called after a law firm’s bill ballooned to $60,000 without legally required approval was delayed Tuesday to a future meeting.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
GALVESTON
A review of Park Board of Trustees’ procurement procedures called after a law firm’s bill ballooned to $60,000 without legally required approval was delayed Tuesday to a future meeting.
Park board leaders last week acknowledged the bill for legal services submitted by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth was a problem because it exceeded park board CEO Kelly de Schaun’s $10,000 limit in procuring legal services without approval from the trustees who govern the park board.
Trustee Jason Worthen had called for a review, which was on the agenda for the park board’s Tuesday meeting. The issue was discussed briefly, but a detailed discussion was pushed to a future meeting, Worthen said.
Board Chairman Marty Fluke and de Schaun said Friday the unauthorized runaway costs had never happened before and wouldn’t happen again.
Law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth’s $59,684 bill was for a legal opinion that was ultimately rejected by the city in a dispute over who controls millions in tourism tax dollars.
Park board attorney Carla Cotropia, who has since resigned for what officials say were personal reasons, made it clear to the law firm it couldn’t exceed the $10,000 cap, de Schaun said last week.
Hunton Andrews Kurth has completed its work on the opinion and no longer is working for the park board in the matter of hotel occupancy taxes, Fluke and de Schaun said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
