GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees Friday launched a new registration and collection platform for the city's more than 4,400 short-term rentals to increase efficiencies within an exponentially growing sector of the city's tourism landscape.
Island short-term rental owners for months wondered when the park board would roll out the software meant to provide a data-driven roadmap for guiding official’s decisions about governing the booming market.
The software, which cost $1.3 million, scrapes data from hundreds of different rental sites every day. It identifies short-term rental properties, registered and not registered, and totals up all advertising activity. The park board has a five-year agreement with Deckard Technologies. The agreement calls for $275,000 in the first year and $265,000 for the next four.
To foot the software’s bill, the city council in October voted to increase the annual registration fee for short-term rental owners from $50 to $250.
City officials hope to curb complaints surrounding short-term rentals through gathering data.
Debate and discourse between the city and park board over control of millions of dollars in hotel occupancy taxes has given the latter little time to bring the software online, rental owners who spoke to The Daily News said.
The park board initially hoped to get the software out by spring break, but had to reprioritize to satisfy city demands regarding a new interlocal agreement to delineate the relationship between the two entities, officials said.
The innovative software will allow Galveston to increase compliance among short-term rental properties, streamline tax payments, and uphold local ordinances, park board CFO Bryson Frazier said.
The new program, Rentalscape, identifies registered and unregistered properties by scrubbing thousands of websites daily and cross-referencing data with the park board's registration database. Rentalscape reviews the validity and accuracy of licenses and tax payments and enables the tracking of occupancy for analysis of visitation patterns.
"Galveston has been recognized by other cities nationwide as an innovative leader in short-term rental regulation and compliance," Frazier said. “We anticipate that this new platform will help us achieve nearly 100 percent short-term rental registration and tax compliance from Galveston citizens.”
Since 2020, the park board has increased short-term-rental registrations in Galveston by 60 percent.
Increasing rental compliance offers numerous benefits to Galveston, including fair competition for local businesses, economic growth, improved neighborhood quality of life and strengthened visitor safety and security, interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said.
“STRs have expanded our capacity for overnight tourism in Galveston and played a big role in tourism generating over $1.2 billion in economic impact for the city last year,” Danesi said.
Since August 2021, Galveston has collected about $13 million in tax revenue from platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, with short-term rentals contributing 53 percent of the overall hotel and occupancy collections in 2022. The city of Galveston ordinance mandates these platforms collect and pay hotel occupancy taxes for transactions occurring on their platforms.
To ensure compliance, short-term-rental owners must maintain annual registration with a $250 renewal fee, which supports administrative staff, enforcement personnel, a dedicated complaint call center and the Rentalscape program. Residents and visitors can report complaints about rental properties through the call center beginning July 12.
