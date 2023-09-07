GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees saw Thursday what about $2.3 million in wayfinding signs could offer the city, hoping they would ease traffic congestion and give drivers a coastal-inspired guide to the island’s different districts.
Administrators have been working since last fall on the wayfinding program, which will dot the island with thematic signs and kiosks to help drivers and pedestrians navigate the island’s districts and encourage circulation, according to the park board. The $2.3 million represents the first, and likely most expensive, phase of the project, which could be finished in three months, interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said.
“That’s going to get your major corridor signs coming in and that’s going to establish your districts,” Danesi said.
Phase two could include making improvements to signs placed in the first phase, Danesi said. It’s hard to say how much phase two might cost, but administrators estimate it’s in the $500,000 to $1 million range, Danesi said.
The signs, of which the park board didn’t have sharable images, will mostly be a dark, ocean-blue color with big white lettering that should be easy to see, said designer Rebecca Dixon, a representative of Corbin Design, which was contracted by the park board. The signs should also be sturdy enough to withstand 10 years of island wear and tear.
The back of the signs will feature different sea creatures and birds found on the island, cast in lighter shades of the colors found in the park board’s symbol, which features a dark-orange starfish over a blue background. The company picked lighter shades because they fade more slowly in the sun than brighter colors, Dixon said.
The district helps start to direct to the destinations from Interstate 45 and meet Texas Department of Transportation requirements there, Dixon said.
The company worked with the park board’s wayfinding master plan committee to divide Galveston into five districts, which aren’t finalized yet.
The districts include, the Harborside District, which straddles Harborside Drive on the island’s north side and includes Pelican Island; the East End District, which is bounded by Broadway to the south, Postoffice Street to the north and the historic downtown district to the west, it also includes the East End beaches; the Historic Downtown District, which is bounded by Harborside Drive to the north, Church Street to the south, the East End District to the east and 28th Street to the west; the Seawall District, which straddles the length of the seawall; and the West End District, which is bounded by the seawall to the east and the San Luis Pass to the west.
The designers have 20 different sign sizes and type variations the park board could use to help drivers, cyclists and pedestrians find their way around the island. Walkable areas, such as downtown and the seawall, will have kiosks that show off attractions in the area.
The kiosks will provide walking distances to popular places to encourage and give people the confidence to know it’s really not that far, according to park board staff members.
The kiosks are going to be far more specific about the kinds of attractions and major points of interest in a given area, Danesi said.
“What we don’t want to do is put very specific information on the sign that we’re then going to have to clean up,” Danesi. “It will say ‘food, shopping, attractions.’ It will be a little more generic, but still enough that people are going to know, ‘I can get a snack down here,’ or ‘there’s a bar down here.’”
Drivers should start seeing new signs pop up in October, and phase one will be complete and ready to welcome spring break and summer crowds, Danesi said. The park board hopes the signage will improve tourists’ and residents’ perception of the island.
“The ultimate goal is to reduce congestion and to help alleviate some of the pressure residents feel when we’re at the height of our tourism season,” Danesi said.
And the wayfinding will start from the moment motorists make it across the causeway. All green street signs in Galveston owned by the Texas Department of Transportation will be upgraded to the Gulf-blue color scheme, Danesi said.
“The first thing you approach when you come to the island is the causeway, which has the waves on it,” Danesi said. “And you’re going over the water and you start to embrace that causeway effect. You feel it before you reach the other side of the bridge. And then you’re just reminded as you go through the island that it’s that coastal community.”
(2) comments
Oh jeezelouise...can't wait to see how this pans out. What an expensive experiment.
You have to wonder if putting in a few & seeing how the stand up to our extreme weather and exuberant - destructive visitors before we jump off a cliff and write a $2.3 million check. I didn’t know - maybe it is just me. I love the idea and the benefits to tourism - but we all have seen extreme failures in our extreme weather. Between the wind - sand - salt - water & destructive visitors - you really got to take that into account before any concern about aesthetics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.