District map

The park board hopes to help people navigate the island with wayfinding signage and dividing the city into five districts.

 Courtesy

GALVESTON

The Park Board of Trustees saw Thursday what about $2.3 million in wayfinding signs could offer the city, hoping they would ease traffic congestion and give drivers a coastal-inspired guide to the island’s different districts.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

Leigh Gottlob-Cowart

Oh jeezelouise...can't wait to see how this pans out. What an expensive experiment.

Report Add Reply
Robert Dagnon

You have to wonder if putting in a few & seeing how the stand up to our extreme weather and exuberant - destructive visitors before we jump off a cliff and write a $2.3 million check. I didn’t know - maybe it is just me. I love the idea and the benefits to tourism - but we all have seen extreme failures in our extreme weather. Between the wind - sand - salt - water & destructive visitors - you really got to take that into account before any concern about aesthetics.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription