GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday will consider approving a contract codifying how hotel occupancy tax revenue will be managed through the end of this fiscal year.
The city council Thursday narrowly approved the contract after months of debate and discourse over the more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
Council members Mike Bouvier, Sharon Lewis, John Listowski and Mayor Craig Brown voted in favor of the contract; David Collins, Marie Robb and William Schuster opposed.
Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from such things as selling advertising and sponsorships, which they concur falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.
MONTHS IN THE MAKING
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, city officials contend.
Without a signed contract by April 1, there would be no clarity about how park board funding would be disbursed, which could undermine its work to support tourism, beach safety and beach maintenance for Galveston, park board CEO Kelly de Schaun has said.
The contract expires Sept. 30, at the end of the fiscal year for both organizations, because officials didn’t want to bind themselves to an agreement that might need tweaking, Brown said. The two organizations would have to negotiate a new contract before the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The contract spells out how the city will deliver to the park board hotel occupancy tax funds for the purposes of advertising, conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrants to the municipality or its vicinity; the provision of beach lifeguard services for all beaches in Galveston; and cleaning and maintaining public beaches in Galveston, all of which will be consistent with an operations and expense budget approved by city council, according to the contract.
Spending hotel occupancy tax revenue is highly restricted by the state law to tourism-related endeavors such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
The contract stipulates money generated by the expenditure of hotel occupancy tax revenue will be classified as unrestricted funds, which the two groups will evenly split.
SLIM SUPPORT
During workshop discussions Thursday morning, the park board’s attorney warned taking 100 percent of the unrestricted funds might take away the incentive to generate that money.
All funding, regardless of restrictions, is spent within the mission of the park board to promote a sustainable tourism product and improve quality of life for residents and visitors while investing in beaches, parks and public safety, de Schaun said, when asked what the park board’s incentive is to generate unrestricted funds through hotel occupancy tax expenditures.
Creating independently generated revenue streams allows the institution to contribute to the city’s general fund outside of the confines of hotel occupancy tax restrictions, as well as deploy the funds in times of contingency, like a hurricane, de Schaun has said.
Before casting his “no” vote, Schuster questioned whether serving the residents of Galveston was incentive enough for the park board to do its job. Joining his vote, Robb pushed for the city to receive 80 percent to 100 percent of the unrestricted funds.
