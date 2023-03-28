GALVESTON
Park Board trustees in a 5-1 vote Tuesday approved a hotel occupancy contract that outlines the financial relationship with the city council — the culmination of a sometimes contentious debate that has dominated discussions for months.
Trustees Marty Fluke, Kimberly Gaido, Jason Hardcastle, Spencer Priest and Michael Bouvier, the board’s ex-officio member from city council, voted for the contract. Trustee Jason Worthen cast the dissenting vote. Trustees Dave Jacoby and Jeff Ossenkop were absent.
City council members Bouvier, Sharon Lewis, John Listowski and Mayor Craig Brown voted in favor Thursday, with David Collins, William Schuster and Marie Robb voting against.
Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from selling advertising and sponsorships, which the entities concur falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.
With both entities’ approval, the city will deliver almost $15.3 million to the park board by Monday, Bryson Frazier, park board chief financial officer, said. That includes about $3.3 million for beach cleaning, about $2.6 million for the beach patrol, about $1.3 million for beach nourishment and about $7.9 million for tourism development, according to the agenda packet.
The city council Thursday narrowly voted to approve the contract after months of haggling and locking horns over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals. The discourse also covered the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
The Thursday discussion at city council meeting was characterized as spirited by Larry Simmons, the park board’s retained legal counsel in the contract negotiation. The attorney, along with his city counterpart, Don Glywasky, drafted a clever compromise through hours-long phone calls and dozens of texts, Simmons said Tuesday.
A city ordinance mandated creation of an annual “HOT contract” by the end of March between the city of Galveston and park board for the distribution of hotel occupancy tax funds and the regular reporting of expenditures for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Revenues generated by the park board through activities such as selling advertising are to be treated as unrestricted and shared with the city in a 50/50 revenue split, according to the contract. This does not include project funds, loan proceeds or insurance reimbursements and does include advertising revenue from the Island Soul destination guide and sponsorships, according to the agenda packet.
The 50/50 split decision caused Worthen to cast his “no” vote, saying more money should go back to the residents of Galveston. City council members Schuster and Robb voted against the contract for the same reason. That money could be spent well by the city for residents dealing with the tourism burden, Worthen said.
It still was unclear Tuesday how much unrestricted money the park board was earning. Its visitor guide, Island Soul, made about $184,000 last year, however, about $31,000 more than the park board had previously reported, officials said.
A follow-up contract will need to be drafted and signed for the next fiscal year by the end of September.
City staff are anxious for a review of the interlocal agreement, officials said.
The interlocal agreement outlines operational duties of the park board. Continued negotiations are expected through the remainder of this fiscal year.
