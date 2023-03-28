GALVESTON
Park Board trustees on Tuesday approved contracting a former employee to consult part time with its half-staffed communications department for $88 an hour.
“We’re trying to get over a bumpy part right now, and we’d like to fill the gaps we’ve got,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“I don’t think it’s the players, I think it’s the lack of team we have on the field right now,” de Schaun said.
The motion passed 5-1, with trustees Marty Fluke, Kimberly Gaido, Jason Hardcastle, Spencer Priest and Jason Worthen voting in favor. Michael Bouvier, the ex-officio trustee representing the city council, cast the sole “no” vote.
Trustees Dave Jacoby and Jeff Ossenkop weren’t present for the vote.
Former park board employee Leah Cast, through her company, Cast Public Relations, entered the sole bid for the project, according to the agenda packet. That was a cause for concern for some trustees.
“With only one person who responded to this, who also happens to have nine years of park board experience, I’m somewhat concerned that we may not be getting a fresh, external, broad perspective we need to move forward,” Hardcastle said.
Hardcastle clarified he didn’t think an overhaul of staff was necessary, rather a revamping of the department’s strategies.
Fluke shared that worry, but said the department needed this temporary solution.
If awarded, Cast would earn $48,000 annually for three years for 45 hours of work a month, according to the contract. She has the potential to make $125 an hour for overtime work, not to exceed $9,625 a year. That brings the total potential earnings from this project to $172,875.
That hourly rate is much lower than the average cost for a public relations consultant, which is about $150 an hour, Meg Winchester, interim chief tourism officer, said.
Trustees sent out a request for proposals in February to engage a person or firm for ongoing support in developing public relations strategies and policies, according to the agenda. Two firms sent the park board inquiries, but neither bid, officials said.
The consultant’s temporary services include weekly coordination of public relations and advocacy goals to ensure successful implementation. The consultant will meet weekly with the public relations team to set strategy, provide oversight of communications initiatives with staff and provide technical feedback on communication products prior to publishing.
The consultant is tasked with building strategy for the communications department’s structure to include staffing needs and outline of job descriptions, as well as create internal communications plans to keep park board leadership, employees and stakeholders informed and oriented toward organizational goals.
Trustees hope the consultant will help develop crisis communication strategies for addressing and navigating the political environment as it relates to media and public perception.
The consultant will “review and support the park board’s 60th anniversary initiative, including monthly content for feature communications, development of content for presentations and collateral materials,” according to the packet.
The park board has funded a public relations consultant for some time, Caitlin Carnes, public relations manager, said.
The consultant has become necessary because the staff of two is doing the job of four people, Carnes said. The park board is lacking a public affairs specialist and a strategic communications director, and contracting Cast will help bridge the gap in efficiency, Carnes said.
