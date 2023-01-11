GALVESTON

Park board officials today will consider asking the Texas Attorney General to clarify its statutory roles, responsibilities, powers and authority in relation to the city’s, and consider hiring the law firm Germer PLLC to represent it in negotiations with the city over management of hotel occupancy taxes.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Silly egos are getting in the way of common sense. Iron out the interlocal agreement with the city to define fiduciary duty, roles and responsibilities and then you will not need to waste time and money seeking an AG opinion to define those roles.

