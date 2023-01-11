GALVESTON
Park board officials today will consider asking the Texas Attorney General to clarify its statutory roles, responsibilities, powers and authority in relation to the city’s, and consider hiring the law firm Germer PLLC to represent it in negotiations with the city over management of hotel occupancy taxes.
But city officials say the park board can’t directly approach the attorney general for an opinion and is wasting public time and money in trying.
The park board wants the attorney general’s help to understand whether the city can use local ordinances to circumvent state law, which establishes the park board’s funding and authority, Chairman Marty Fluke said.
“The park board is seeking an attorney general opinion to clearly understand the role of the trustees versus the role of the city when it comes to hotel occupancy tax and what separation of responsibilities and authorities exist,” park board spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said.
After weeks of debate, the city council in December approved controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.
The votes were prompted by a revelation by City Councilman David Collins that the city and park board had for years inadvertently violated the city charter and state laws by allowing the park board to keep hotel occupancy tax in its own accounts.
The ordinances also require the park board to submit its budgets to the city council for approval and to submit frequent expense reports.
The park board isn’t asking the attorney general to weigh in on the dispute about where the hotel occupancy taxes are deposited, but to understand the role of the trustees in relation to the role of the city and what separation of responsibilities and authorities exist, officials say.
Park board officials argue there are clear delineations of powers that have governed the two entities to date and the park board’s powers come from enabling Texas statutes, not local ordinances.
The Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston is a governmental entity whose creation was enabled by a special act of the Texas Legislature in 1962. The park board’s purpose is to oversee all tourism efforts for Galveston, a city that today is visited by about 7 million people a year. Although legislation enabled the park board’s creation, it was island voters in 1963 who approved formation of a specialized unit of government called the Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston.
Texas requires that a nine-member board be appointed by the city council, with four members on alternate years for two-year terms and a city council representative appointed annually.
Park board officials would like to clarify the state statutes and the city’s ability to change those perceived authorities through ordinances, Carnes said.
“There is an honest disagreement on the relationship between the city and the park board, and the first step to clarifying that relationship is with an attorney general opinion,” Fluke said. “It was actually suggested by the city that the park board should have already solicited an AG opinion.”
City Manager Brian Maxwell argues the park board can’t go directly to the attorney general and would have to go through the District Attorney or a state senator to contact the attorney general.
“We’ve also never suggested that they need an attorney general,” Maxwell said. “I just think that there’s a lot of time and money that is being spent.”
The role of the park board is to increase tourism, upkeep the beaches and manage the parks of Galveston, Maxwell said.
The park board’s two main sources of revenue is from the hotel occupancy tax funds and beach user fees, Maxwell said.
“I think they’re wasting a lot of taxpayer money,” Maxwell said. “But it’s up to them to decide whether or not it’s a waste of the money. It’s also the taxpayers to see if they think their money is being used properly.”
Trustees also will consider spending between $25,000 and $40,000 to hire attorney Larry Simmons of Germer PLLC, a law firm with offices in numerous Texas cities, to represent it in negotiations with the city over an interlocal agreement spelling out details about meeting the mandates in the December ordinances.
The park board will meet 9 a.m. at 601 23rd St.
Silly egos are getting in the way of common sense. Iron out the interlocal agreement with the city to define fiduciary duty, roles and responsibilities and then you will not need to waste time and money seeking an AG opinion to define those roles.
