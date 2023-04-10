GALVESTON
Near-constant squabbling among beachside merchants has led the Park Board of Trustees to expand the Beach Patrol’s responsibilities to include ticketing umbrella vendors, and it’s causing vexation.
Citing conflict that occurs every day among vendors, some who have agreements with the board and some who don’t, trustees approved a motion March 28 to launch a program requiring concessioners to register and face citations for non-compliance.
The controversy began to emerge in 2015 when the park board, in partnership with the Texas General Land Office and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, began pumping beach-quality sand scooped up during dredging projects along a run of seawall where no beach had existed for decades.
When what had been submerged land became dry land, several people with ownership claims began leasing to vendors who didn’t have agreements with the park board. The board sued, arguing the land created at public expense belongs to the public and under its management, but dropped the litigation.
Just how common vendor conflicts are is a matter of debate, Jason Worthen, trustee and owner of Gulf Coast Water Sports, 5300 Seawall Blvd., said. As a vendor, Worthen recused himself from the vote.
“There’s no extreme conflict up and down the beach every day,” Worthen said. “There are a few specific locations where someone has an agreement with the park board to vend, and someone has another agreement with the landowner.”
VENDOR VEXATION
One such beach area is a stretch of beach running roughly between 4300 and 4500 Seawall Boulevard, Worthen said.
On April 1, with vendor licenses less than a week old, conflict arose when Frank Maceo, owner of Sand Dollar Beach Service, was vending in the area. Maceo has an agreement with the private landowner, who he wouldn’t identify for fear of them being harassed. Sun Dollar Beach Service has a 20-year lease to rent beach utilities on the property, Maceo said.
The conflict arose when a vendor who has an agreement with the park board called the Beach Patrol over the disputed turf, Worthen said.
“They were down there for an hour,” Worthen said. “Beach Patrol wanted to see his agreement, and he felt like he didn’t need to show that to them.”
Maceo eventually relented and showed the agreement, which resulted in police siding with the Sun Dollar Beach proprietor, Worthen said.
“Park board can pass anything they want to pass — it doesn’t affect me,” Maceo said. “The will of council says I have a permitted use on private properties. The park board’s jurisdiction ends at the water’s edge.”
UNDER WHOse UMBRELLA?
Maceo was quoting a section of Galveston’s city ordinance outlining the park board’s purview. Under a section defining areas of board control, the city lists reclaimed submerged lands between 10th Street and 61st Street as under the jurisdiction of the park board. Because the area Maceo vends on is in that zone — and unsubmerged — the park board has no claim, Maceo said.
Both Worthen and Maceo worry the Beach Patrol will have its backs to the ever-dangerous water when dealing with these land spats, agreeing they wasted an hour of watch time.
Maceo, a former city council member and park board trustee, further asserts the park board has no authority to force vendors to register, saying that duty lies with the city’s department of planning and community development, he said.
The section he quoted, however, states the authority does lie with the park board.
“Any person or legal entity offering for lease or rent or sale any items or services from a beach location between 10th and 69th Streets … shall obtain a lease agreement for such concession from the park board of trustees for the city and shall operate under the terms of such concession agreement,” according to Galveston municipal code. “The city shall not issue beach concession permits for beachfront areas located within the aforementioned pocket park boundaries.”
VIOLATING VENDORS
Beach Patrol hasn’t started ticketing yet, Chief Peter Davis said Monday.
“We want to make sure the park board has time to notify all the vendors out there — both that are working off of a park board agreement and those who are working off of arrangements with owners of alleged private property,” Davis said.
Then, Beach Patrol wants to make sure those working on agreements with private property owners have ample time to get everything together for the new park board agreement program, which will be free the first year, Davis said.
“After a grace period of a few weeks, we’ll cite any vendors out there on public or alleged private land who don’t have a park board agreement,” Davis said. “We want to ease this new program in and make sure we’re as even-handed and fair as we can be. The goal is to ensure there’s some standardized process out there and to minimize conflict as much as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.