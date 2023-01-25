GALVESTON
A “series of unfortunate events” allowed a law firm to blow past a legally mandated spending cap and prompted Park Board trustees on Tuesday to order a tightened policy to prevent the same from happening again.
A Wednesday article about that meeting, which was based on one interview conducted after the meeting, incorrectly reported the board’s discussion about procurement policies had been delayed and would be conducted at a future meeting.
In fact, trustees discussed at length how a bill for services from law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth ballooned to $60,000 from an expected amount of no more than $10,000 without legally required approval and instructed Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier to draft a new policy about contracting for legal services.
Hunton Andrews Kurth billed the Park Board for 73 hours of work in crafting a legal opinion arguing the park board and city’s arrangement of collecting and depositing millions of dollars in hotel occupancy taxes weren’t in violation of city charter and state law.
Trustee Jason Worthen had requested a review of procurement policies because of that bill, which a majority of the board voted Jan. 12 to pay.
“This manual is in place, but it happened,” Worthen said, referring to the board’s procurement manual. “So how do we prevent it from happening again?”
“I think this is just a series of unfortunate events that caused this,” Frazier said Tuesday.
“It bothers me just much as it bothers you, just as much as it might bother anyone else in the public,” Frazier said.
“And to prevent it from happening again I’m going to recommend that we put in an engagement letter provision for professional services in our procurement code and make sure it gets followed.”
Frazier was expected to return to the board with a recommended policy sometime in February, CEO Kelly de Schaun told The Daily News on Wednesday
Park Board leaders last week acknowledged Hunton Andrews Kurth’s bill for legal services was a problem because it exceeded de Schaun’s $10,000 limit in procuring legal services without approval from the trustees who govern the park board.
There was no written agreement, but Park Board attorney Carla Cotropia, who has since resigned for what officials say were personal reasons, stated clearly to the law firm it couldn’t exceed the $10,000 cap, de Schaun has said.
“Hunton Andrews Kurth were made aware of the Park Board’s spending limits and the need for board approval to surpass the $10,000 threshold,” de Schaun said. “The park Board became aware that they had surpassed the approved amount when billing was solicited in December.”
The law firm has yet to respond to requests for interview or statements.
De Schaun said she didn’t know why work continued past the $10,000 limit and why it wasn’t communicated until two months after the work had been completed.
It was the first time in her 11 years on the job that the board had ever overspent, de Schaun said.
During Tuesday’s deliberation, Frazier said he would have the board’s finance department review the policies.
“I’m more than happy to revisit the procurement policy and bring that up through finance,” Frazier said.
“What I would recommend is that for any professional service, we make sure that there are provisions in the procurement code. That those would be handled through contract or an engagement letter.”
The contract or an engagement letter must have terms and parameters, and anytime there’s a deviation of more than $10,000 dollars it should be brought up the board, Frazier said.
Under Hunton Andrews Kurth’s billing schedule, a partner can command from $850 to $890 an hour and associates $490 to $500.
To fix a problem, one must be given an accurate account of the issue. In this attorney vendor hire, the PB management violated the $10,000 cap TWICE as the documentation clearly illustrates.
Trustees aren’t given documentation to verify the account from management. Too bad as the documentation and story don’t match up.
The HAK bills are up to $121,000 with December through January bills still not seen for the 3 projects - two of which DO NOT have engagement letters or parameters.
The clock is still ticking and bills piling up. Stating that the PB is not continuing the hire for one of the three projects actually COMPLETED is NOT accountability. It’s the joke.
One must wonder how this abuse of funds is helping our city put heads in beds.
[thumbup]
