A “series of unfortunate events” allowed a law firm to blow past a legally mandated spending cap and prompted Park Board trustees on Tuesday to order a tightened policy to prevent the same from happening again.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Charlotte O'rourke

To fix a problem, one must be given an accurate account of the issue. In this attorney vendor hire, the PB management violated the $10,000 cap TWICE as the documentation clearly illustrates.

Trustees aren’t given documentation to verify the account from management. Too bad as the documentation and story don’t match up.

The HAK bills are up to $121,000 with December through January bills still not seen for the 3 projects - two of which DO NOT have engagement letters or parameters.

The clock is still ticking and bills piling up. Stating that the PB is not continuing the hire for one of the three projects actually COMPLETED is NOT accountability. It’s the joke.

One must wonder how this abuse of funds is helping our city put heads in beds.

Don Schlessinger

[thumbup]

