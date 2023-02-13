Galveston Park Board of Trustees

Galveston Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke and other trustees vote Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to submit questions to the Texas Attorney General’s Office regarding an ongoing dispute between the board and the Galveston City Council regarding hotel occupancy tax revenue and other issues.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Park Board trustees voted Thursday to send a trio of questions to the Texas Attorney General’s Office seeking guidance in an ongoing dispute with the city over managing hotel occupancy tax revenue and tourism board's general rights and responsibilities.

