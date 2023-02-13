GALVESTON
Park Board trustees voted Thursday to send a trio of questions to the Texas Attorney General’s Office seeking guidance in an ongoing dispute with the city over managing hotel occupancy tax revenue and tourism board's general rights and responsibilities.
The vote was unanimous with the exception of Trustee Jason Worthen, who was absent.
After weeks of debate, the city council in December approved controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.
The votes were prompted by an assertion by City Councilman David Collins that the city and park board had for years inadvertently violated the city charter and state laws by allowing the park board to keep hotel occupancy tax in its own accounts.
The ordinances also required the park board to submit its budgets to the city council for approval and to submit frequent expense reports.
Park board officials have argued the city is attempting to undermine their organization's statutory rights and responsibilities and was angling to spend the hotel money on things other than supporting and promoting tourism.
City officials dispute those assertions.
“We have no interest in spending their money,” Mayor Craig Brown has said. “It really caused an uproar, with some saying we were trying to change the culture of the park board — and that isn’t true. We’re just trying to comply with state law.”
The query was an effort to clarify what various laws say and require, park officials said.
“We’ve obviously had some discussions after the last set of ordinances passed by the city,” Marty Fluke, park board chair, said. “Some of that has come into question in our minds. I think we all felt like it’d be nice to have an attorney general’s opinion. We’d like to have some interpretation of the executive branch of what the statutes actually say and require.”
Trustees approved the following questions:
• "Given that the enabling legislation expressly recites the park board's powers, duties and responsibilities (including but not limited to entering long terms leases, issuing bonds, and other activities associated with an independent governmental entity), may the city by ordinance, absent an agreement, limit the park board's powers granted by the state?
• "Considering that Texas Tax Code § 351.105(f)(2) expressly states that a 'Park Board' may use appropriated (hotel occupancy tax) funds 'without further authorization,' may the city lawfully exercise control over the park board's use of those funds after the funds are appropriated to the park board? Relevant to this question is the city's apparent reliance on Tax Code §351.101(c), which is more general (does not reference park boards) and is arguably controlled by the more specific language in Tax Code §351.105(f)(2) which expressly references park board authority to spend appropriated funds without further authorization.
• "Given that the enabling legislation expressly authorizes the city to designate parks and facilities to the park board, and add to those designations over time (with no reference to removing parks and facilities from the park board), may the city lawfully remove previously designated parks and facilities from the park board's control? Relevant to this question is the park board's authority to issue bonds, enter into long-term leases, manage its facilities and staffing based on prior designations, and how those arrangements would be undermined by the city removing assets from the park board's management and control."
Compiling and sifting through trustees’ list of potential questions was an arduous task, said Larry Simmons, an outside attorney retained to review the park board’s line of questioning.
“You’re down to three questions here, and we started with, potentially, many, many more questions,” Simmons said. “These are proper questions for the attorney general. Every single one of these questions are a matter of state law and statutory interpretation. We filtered through a lot of potential questions and boiled them down to these three, which we think are right, fair interpretations of state law and issues the attorney general may very well, and hopefully will, address.”
The original draft was 10 questions, Fluke said.
“I think that these three questions boil down to the pertinent issues that address most of the concerns that we spitballed in the 10 questions,” he said.
Trustee Dave Jacoby wondered whether the proposed questions drew a “sharp enough line in the question.”
“It’s a balance,” Simmons said. “We’re trying to be general and broad enough to cover multiple concerns, but narrow enough for the issue to be addressed by the attorney general. These words were chosen for a specific reason. The language we’re using ought to resonate with the attorney general.”
The questions actually only represent about 5 percent of the documentation the board plans to send to the state’s top attorney, Simmons said. The other 95 percent will be contained in a brief that will provide context for the questions, he said.
The brief itself was still in draft form and not publicly available Tuesday, park board officials said.
