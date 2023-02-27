GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees is awaiting about $2 million in federal money to cover costs of a beach reconstruction project near Dellanera RV Park that were almost 28 percent higher than estimated.
The project, which widened the beach adjacent to one of the island’s most popular tourist destinations, had been estimated at $7.6 million but cost $9.7 million because of inflation, Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager, said.
The Texas General Land Office, which oversees such projects along the state’s public beaches, reported that costs were up all along the coast, Carnes said.
The park board already had covered the overrun and trustees are scheduled Tuesday to officially seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which had committed to covering 90 percent of the cost, officials said.
The land office will cover the remaining 10 percent with Coastal Erosion Protection Recovery Act money, Carnes said.
The project, which was substantially completed Feb. 21, spanned more than 2,100 feet and placed almost 119,000 cubic yards of sand near the busy RV park, 10901 FM 3005 on the island’s West End, said Sheryl Rozier, project manager with the park board.
The higher cost was driven by increased costs in material, labor, surveying and other associated tasks, according to park board documents.
The wider beach system will now be able to absorb wave energy, which can protect upland areas from flooding, and mitigate erosion and create a buffer between storm waves and prevent destructive waves from reaching upland developments, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers statements.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
