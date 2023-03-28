GALVESTON
Park Board Trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to spend $45,000 for a three- to five-minute tourism promotional video that will be circulated through major media outlets across the country.
Trustees Dave Jacoby and Jeff Ossenkop weren’t present for the vote.
Zinc Media Group approached Galveston officials after beginning the film series last year, originally featuring places like Australia, Barbados and Oslo, Norway. The group partnered with Sustainable Travel International and Sublime Magazine to produce a series titled “Sustainable Travel: Where Next?”
The group reached out to Galveston officials to offer the island a chance to be featured in the series as the first beach town they’ve promoted in the country. The potential marketing benefit to the island could be in the millions of dollars, Meg Winchester, interim chief tourism officer, said.
The group’s goal is to identify what makes Galveston a sustainable travel destination, Brian Kunz, park board sales director, said. The video will put the island on a global showcase, park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“It’s what we call third-party advertising,” de Schaun said. “It’s better for me if Marty Fluke tells me I’m a great director rather than if I say I’m a great director.
“It’s not just an advertisement that we bought; it’s a highlight piece that they put into a magazine to say, ‘Wow, look at this destination!’”
As travelers become more cognizant of the local effect tourism has, they seek locations that embrace sustainable practices, park board officials say.
“Galveston Island is striving to become a trailblazer in sustainable tourism,” according to the agenda. “Tourism industry partners are becoming increasingly engaged in efforts to reduce their impact on our ecosystem and encourage the same of their patrons. Evidence of these efforts include beach nourishment projects, banning of straws, plastic utensils and bags in select businesses, the community wide Washed Ashore Marine Debris Art Exhibition, Blue Flag Eco Award and more.”
The documentary will highlight efforts by the travel and tourism sector to protect the planet and its treasured destinations, officials said. From farm-to-table culinary experiences to recycling and reuse programs, each episode will showcase real-life examples of sustainable travel in action, bringing to life uplifting stories of conservation, regeneration, inclusion, empowerment and resilience, according to the agenda packet.
Zinc Media will work with Visit Galveston and partners to produce a three- to five-minute video, with a 90-second social media cut, highlighting the stories of businesses, locals and nonprofit organizations.
“Their crew will help bring to life a compelling and engaging story that helps raise awareness of Galveston,” according to the agenda packet. “Visit Galveston will be involved in every step of the process from script writing, to filming, all the way through to broadcast quality editing. Visit Galveston will own all content created from the series.”
Filming would commence in April, and will take about two days, according to the agenda. A teaser film will be produced for distribution on Earth Day on April 22 and World Environmental Day on June 5. The full documentary will be released on World Tourism Day on Sept. 27. It also will be featured at the Sonoma Film Festival in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.