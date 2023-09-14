GALVESTON

The city council on Thursday agreed to pay $591,000 to a Texas trash truck company to avert a lawsuit stemming from a phishing scam.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

This is an absolute abomination!! How can this happen when we have “One of the BEST City Managers in all of Texas” according to Mayor Brown. Were we have 4 or 5 extremely highly paid Asst. City Managers and a City Auditor whose praises are constantly sung from the highest bell towers in Galveston about his GREAT WORK in protecting the citizens of Galveston against fraud. While our city leaders pat themselves on the back with how wonderful they all are, the taxpayers in Galveston will now foot the bill with their hard earned tax dollars for a fraud that even the most amateurish municipality would/should have had internal controls in place to prevent. Compounded by the fact that this exact scam was run on Galveston County just 5 years ago and I’m sure many of our City Managers sat around laughing, saying that this could never happen here in Galveston. On whose desk does this buck stop?

