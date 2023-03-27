GALVESTON
Officials are in the early stages of bringing a solution to the cell phone service problems many face when the island is inundated with tourists and their devices.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 10:41 pm
GALVESTON
Officials are in the early stages of bringing a solution to the cell phone service problems many face when the island is inundated with tourists and their devices.
The conversation began when the Park Board of Trustees asked for the city’s help in bringing mobile cell towers in for special events, David Smith, director of fleet, transit and special events for the city, said.
“Lone Star Rally, which brings in like half a million people, brings in trailer-mounted cell towers,” Smith said. “The Tourism Development Advisory Committee asked me what the city was looking into regarding cell service on the island. I told them I’d research it and get back to them, so that’s where it stands.”
The motorcycle rally regularly brings in 250,000 to 500,000 people each year; it’s one of the city’s largest events. Events drawing such large crowds can disrupt island infrastructure designed to support 50,000 permanent residents, officials say.
“During large events, we lose cell service because there’s so many people on the island in certain areas,” Smith said.
The park board’s Tourism Development Advisory Committee asked Smith to inform it about how the city solves the issue with short-term fixes before setting sights on a permanent solution.
“It would have to be something where the city reached out to cell providers and asked them to increase service year-round,” Smith said. “Even when Lone Star reaches out and says, ‘Hey, we’re having half a million people,’ it’s still a decision of AT&T and Verizon as to whether they bring in additional towers. They’re the ones providing the cell service — not the city or the park board.”
AT&T and Verizon representatives could not be reached for comment Monday.
City staff are in the process of researching how they might bring more reliable service to the island. This is in the very early stages, and no formal plans are imminent, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
Mayor Craig Brown receives complaints about the island cell service whenever Galveston is busy, he said Monday.
“Anything that can be done to address this situation is appreciated,” Brown said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.