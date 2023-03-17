GALVESTON
Advocates hope a newly completed master plan will help make arts and culture as much a part of the island experience as beaches and historic architecture, and attract a class of tourists that stays longer and spends more.
“The purpose of this is to create a connective tissue between different arts organizations and entities and interests,” said Councilman David Collins, member of the master plan’s project steering committee.
The master plan evolved from an effort to create a cultural arts events calendar. But assembling the calendar led planners to see an opportunity to do more for the island’s art scene, Collins said.
The calendar was meant simply to create a reference for public art, but the discussion grew into ways to support artists by providing a platform and funding for their projects, he said.
BLUEPRINT FOR COLOR
The master plan envisions the arts and culture as central parts of Galveston’s identity and economy — on par with assets such as beaches, historic architecture, cruises and fishing — and as quality of life benefits for residents, according to the plan.
“In this way, the arts are not only something one seeks out for a particular experience,” according to the plan. “Instead, the arts are intentionally baked into Galveston’s identity and its daily life.”
The city in 2021 hired consultant The Lakota Group for almost $90,000 to oversee development of the plan, according to city documents.
The Park Board of Trustees contributed $50,000 to help pay for the plan and a $50,000 The National Endowment for the Arts grant, originally earmarked for the cultural calendar, also was used, according to city documents.
The yearlong project planning was completed November.
ARTS CHARTER
The plan is much like a city charter for a municipality, outlining a framework for which artists can apply for money to contribute to the public cultural arts scene, Collins said.
Island artists often don’t know how to bring their vision to the public and the plan aims to clear the murk, Antoinette Lynch, project coordinator for the master plan, said.
“‘I had this crazy idea, but who do I talk to about this?’ I get a lot of those text messages,” Lynch said.
There isn’t an ideal organization artists can go to with public art project ideas, Collins said. One major goal of the master plan is to create a nonprofit connected to the city and hire an employee dedicated to implementing the master plan’s vision.
“If you called the city with a crazy idea, I’m not sure what their answer would be,” Collins said. “If you call the CVB, they might be a lot closer to knowing, but their job is to promote what there is — not develop what there isn’t.
“Then, we have a cultural arts commission whose job it is to develop what is not yet there, but those two entities don’t talk to each other any more than the art community does.”
The master plan, and eventual employee assigned to implement it, will offer artists a central point of contact for answers about art and culture in Galveston.
“What opened my eyes the most in this experience was, because the Lakota Group would bring us other examples in other cities, we have wonderful things — but we don’t have nearly enough diversity of those things,” said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Partnership and steering committee member, said.
OPENING DOORS
The master plan refers to art projects throughout the United States as general examples of what might be accomplished in Galveston. Those include the “fairy doors” of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where homes and businesses are adorned with tiny, intricately decorated door frames, often replete with fairy-sized furniture and trinkets.
This type of attraction could be a cheap, do-it-yourself project for businesses in Galveston, Collins said. It’s a fun, creative way to lure tourists to places on the island they might not otherwise visit, and might result in visitors staying longer and spending more, he said.
“The doors are great because they can give the kids something to do downtown during boring shopping,” Lynch said. “And it gets movement around the island. Anything that moves that traffic is phenomenal.”
The master plan might soon fall under the umbrella of the Cultural Arts Commission, with the proposed employee designated to be the point of contact.
Planners hope to attract “cultural travelers,” who typically stay two-and-a-half days longer than the average visitor and spend almost twice as much money than an average tourist, Lynch said.
Visitors in town for a show at the East End Theatre Company, 2317 Mechanic St., might stop at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, for drinks, Lynch said.
“Even if they’re not paying for drinks, they’re paying for parking,” she said. “They might go out to eat afterward. They are spending more money than people just coming down to the beach.”
This is something that will show the visitor and resident that Galveston believes in a better island product, not just for the tourists, but for the residents, as well, Click said.
