Nearly 50 minutes of complaints and public comments Thursday night from more than a dozen Spanish Grant homeowners persuaded the city council to reject a planned unit development for 11 single-family residential lots on the West End.
Talasek Development Galveston, 6402 Stewart Road, asked for three variances from zoning regulations, wanting to deviate from the minimum lot size width from 40 feet to 37 feet; allow for a private street; and reduce the width of the private street to 30 feet from the required 60 feet. The company hopes to develop a 1.9-acre triangular tract at 12223 San Luis Pass Road just north of Spanish Grant between Hershey Beach Drive and Pabst Road.
The request came as many islanders worry the desires of developers and wealthy homeowners are changing the legal and physical landscape of Galveston beaches for the worse and without always fully considering the general public’s interest.
The council unanimously rejected the proposal, but developers could submit an amended proposal after meeting with Spanish Grant residents, Mayor Craig Brown said. Developers would have to go back to the planning commission, which also denied the request at its Tuesday meeting, and the council, officials said.
“Really, essentially, what we’re asking for is approval for 11 lots and a private street, instead of a public street,” Justin Talasek, senior managing director, said.
A crowd of Spanish Grant homeowners appeared at the meeting. One after another, 13 speakers said they weren’t opposed to some development there, and mostly disagreed with the proposed variances and lack of a beach access plan.
SPANISH INQUISITION
Larry Marble, who said he had owned a house in Spanish Grant for 31 years, was the first to speak against the proposal.
Neighbors met with Talasek and his team last week to discuss their issues with the proposal, Marble said.
“This meeting is not about doing anything but making the developer do what is right from the start,” Marble said Thursday night.
The group had the same concerns at a planning commission meeting Tuesday.
Pat Tollett, who was born on the island in 1950 and lives in Spanish Grant, worried the development might cause flooding in his neighborhood, he said.
Arlene Cryer worried the developers appeared to have no plan for a fence, which would would invite people to cut across lawns to reach the beach, she said.
“After meeting with the developer last week, I still feel there are many major unknowns to be resolved before the plan is approved,” Cryer said.
Joe Bilski, a former Sealy council member, worries the developers are trying to shove as many small homes as possible onto the tract, he said.
“It will have a negative effect on drainage and foot traffic and everything else,” Bilski said.
Even the mayor of Sealy voiced objection. Sealy Mayor Carolyn Bilski, who is married to Joe Bilski, worried about the 30-foot-wide road developers planned, she said.
Full-time Spanish Grant resident Terry Muniz worried the proposal would put a front porch about 20 feet from her bedroom, she said.
While several speakers brought notes and diagrams, Muniz brought a pair of poster boards to show how the narrower private road might cause traffic congestion.
It’s clear from the gathering that property owners are greatly concerned about protecting the integrity of their neighborhood, said Peggy Zahler, vice president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“All we’re really asking is that you allow us to continue to be involved in the process,” Zahler said.
Talasek told the group and council his company is ready to work with all parties to find a beneficial solution for everyone.
“We’re not the normal developer in town who runs in and does whatever we think we want to do,” Talasek said. “We went and met with them on Friday afternoon to say, ‘We’re here to do the right thing and work with you.’”
