GALVESTON
The Industrial Development Corp. board voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution funding three projects at Scholes International Airport worth about $7.2 million, which officials said could bring commercial airlines to the island by 2028.
Although the three projects — a taxiway realignment, apron reconstruction and drainage improvements — could put Galveston on a path for commercial air service, the upgrades are needed apart from that goal, Marie Robb, District 6 councilwoman and corporation board member, said Tuesday.
“These are necessary improvements to keep up operations,” Robb said of the airport, 2115 Terminal Drive.
The corporation voted to fund $580,000 to fulfill the local 10 percent match that will bring $5.8 million to the airport via the Texas Department of Transportation Airport Improvement Program grant. The grant does not fully fund the taxiway realignment project, which will cost about $1.7 million more.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Robb said. “It’s a win-win all the way around.”
The corporation board is composed of Mayor Craig Brown, Councilman David Collins, Councilman John Listowski, Robb, Park Board of Trustees Chair Marty Fluke, Keith Bassett from the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and William Coltzer from the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
The members vote on how to spend revenue form the city’s Type B sales tax, which is generated by 0.5 percent of the city’s 2 percent rate.
That share, which amounted to about $7.2 million last year, goes to the corporation to fund local projects for parks, beach reconstruction, infrastructure and economic development — or projects that fit into more than one of those categories.
The item will come back before the corporation in June, when the public will be able to comment, Robb said. The corporation will then send it for the city council to consider in its June meeting.
The Taxiway E realignment project will cost $3.7 million and would move and reconstruct Taxiway E on a closed runway and decommission existing Taxiway E, according to the proposal from airport administration.
The apron project would reconstruct a section of the airport’s existing ramp to support the static weight of three parked C-17 aircraft and will cost $1.8 million, Mike Shahan, airport manager, said.
The drainage enhancements will cost $2 million and make improvements to the south side of the airfield, where it floods frequently, Shahan said.
In the council approves the projects in June, construction could start about this time next year, Shahan said. And should the cost increase, the Federal Aviation Administration likely would give the additional money, Shahan said.
At least one major airline is keeping tabs on progress at Scholes.
In general terms, Southwest doesn’t discuss unannounced service, so the company didn’t have a comment specific to Scholes Airport, Brad Hawkins, Southwest Airlines spokesman, said.
“We’ve been following the narrative on the movement to bring additional capability to the airfield,” Hawkins said. “I can share that we have ongoing discussions with many airports to stay informed on their short-to-long term planning. We’re continually evaluating how best to serve Southwest customers and we’re motivated to explore all options to help travelers save time and money.”
The airline serves southeast Texas with nearly 250 departures a day combined through both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport just up the road, he said.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines did not respond to requests for comment this week.
