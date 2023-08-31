The city might have to hire more auditors to oversee hotel occupancy tax collections and management, with that pool of money worth about $30 million last year.
The city council is set later this month to vote on a plan by the city auditor’s office for a three-year series of audits into the Park Board of Trustees. And after considering council discussions set to take place this month, the prolonged audit could require additional full-time auditors, Mayor Craig Brown said.
These audits typically result in the finding of unpaid hotel occupancy tax, Brown said Thursday. Brown couldn’t say how much money that amounted to each year, and city administrators didn’t respond to requests for interviews this week.
Hotel occupancy tax is the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island. The park board collects the tax, which was worth about $30 million last year. The city voted in December 2022 to make the park board transfer about $14 million of the money into city accounts.
After verbally sparring for almost six months over how the money is managed and which bank account should hold it, the entities are ironing out a more permanent agreement to delineate the transfer of hotel tax revenue to the city.
But Brown doesn’t see the evolving relationship between the entities and heightened city interest in hotel tax revenue as the impetus for potentially hiring more auditors, he said.
“If council says we want to add x, y and z to the audit plan and the auditor could say this will add additional time, that could also mean additional personnel,” Brown said.
The auditor’s plan includes evaluating fixed assets, cash and bank reconciliations and procurement procedures to try to ensure the park board is adhering to regulations, City Auditor Glen Bulgherini said in a council workshop last week. The office also will audit the port over a three-year period, according to the proposed plan.
Once the audit is complete, the auditor’s office will make recommendations to the park board for updates to financial policies, Bulgherini said at the meeting.
“We will be going through and making sure that 100 percent of the procedures, policies, best practices and controls are included with the various departments,” Bulgherini said at the meeting.
But if the city council wants to expand those audits into the park board, it could mean more auditors, Bulgherini said at the meeting.
Council members haven’t weighed in on the plan yet, though, Brown said Thursday.
“The current audit plan would look at practices and having written policies to govern that, which may change when council talks about that,” Brown said.
