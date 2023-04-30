Islanders on Tuesday will have the opportunity to offer their thoughts about officials using $580,000 to match a grant that would pay for $7 million in airport upgrades, which could in turn bring commercial flights to Scholes International Airport, 2115 Terminal Drive.
The Industrial Development Corp. is set to meet on the matter at City Hall, 823 25th St., where the public is invited to comment, Mayor Craig Brown, a member of the corporation board, said Friday.
The Industrial Development Corp. board approved a motion this month to cover 10 percent of the project cost with $580,000 of sales tax revenue earmarked for economic development, Brown said.
The corporation is funded by Type B sales tax revenue from 0.5 percent of the city’s 2 percent rate.
That share, which amounted to about $7.2 million last year, goes to the Industrial Development Corp. to fund local projects for parks, beach reconstruction, infrastructure and economic development.
The matter could appear on the city council’s May agenda for vote, Brown said. The council has never failed to approve a development corporation recommendation, in part because four council members, a majority, also are on its board, Brown said.
The three projects include a taxiway realignment, apron reconstruction and drainage improvements.
The Taxiway E realignment project will cost $3.7 million and would move and reconstruct Taxiway E on the closed runway and decommission existing Taxiway E, according to the proposal from airport administration.
This request aims to enhance safety by meeting current FAA design guidelines, reducing runway incursions due to non-standard runway taxiway intersections, and reducing flooding and maintenance costs associated with current Taxiway E.
The apron project would reconstruct a section of the airport’s existing ramp to support the static weight of three C-17 aircraft while parked and will cost $1.8 million, according to the proposal. Each pad site needs to be 60 feet by 180 feet to support the landing gear of each plane, according to the proposal.
The drainage enhancements will cost $2 million and make improvements to the south side of the airfield. This request aims to enhance safety and capacity by reducing the impact of flooding events and maintenance costs associated with Taxiways A, B, C, and Runway 14/32, according to the proposal.
