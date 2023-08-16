GALVESTON
Island developers might soon have to devote 2 percent of their construction budget to a public art fund held by the city, with officials looking to pump more money into artistic endeavors.
Mayor Craig Brown brought the notion to city council about five or six years ago, but there was little interest then, he said Wednesday. After Brown brought it up again at an Aug. 10 workshop, however, there seems to be more interest among council.
“I think the concept has a lot of merit,” Brown said.
But the city doesn’t want to do anything that would undermine development, Brown said.
The city plans to take the idea to the Cultural Arts Commission for discussion on determining the best approach, Brown said. The commission would then take a recommendation to council.
A few council members expressed support for at least having a discussion about what a public art fee for construction could look like. Councilwoman Marie Robb at the Aug. 10 meeting said she would be supportive of the fee. Councilman David Finklea would support having a conversation about the fee, but worried about deterring developers, he said Wednesday.
But other council members were outright skeptical about the proposal. Councilman David Collins, who is widely regarded as one of the council’s most staunch supporters of public art, was among them.
“It’ll never happen,” Collins said.
“I don’t think the public has the appetite for this while we’re trying to raise money to pay our firefighters,” Collins said. “I would be unwilling to propose that to taxpayers given the amount of art-eligible funding we have available.”
Collins was referring in part to the $1.8 million in hotel tax revenue the city gave last week to more than 20 island nonprofits for the next two fiscal years.
Councilman Mike Bouvier also thinks the city has plenty of money coming from hotel occupancy tax, he said Wednesday.
“I don’t know if we have to put that on new construction,” Bouvier said.
Hotel occupancy tax is the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island. The Park Board of Trustees, which oversees certain aspects of island tourism and collects the tax, reeled in about $30 million last year. Spending of that money, however, is highly restricted to costs that might attract more tourists to the island — including public art.
Council members Sharon Lewis and John Paul Listowski Wednesday didn’t return calls for comment on this story.
Brown’s inspiration for the fee comes from visits to places such as Denver, which in the ’80s implemented a 1 percent fee on all capital improvement projects, according to the city.
If Galveston creates a similar program, it could assess a 1 percent or 2 percent fee, and it could be imposed on city-funded and private development projects, Brown said. For instance, a 2 percent fee on the proposed $100 million Tiara by the Sea development, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, would net about $2 million for Galveston’s public art fund.
Denver has collected about $40 million for its public art fund since the program began in 1988, according to Denver Public Art, which manages the city’s more than 400 installations.
“As an example, outside of the Denver airport, a blue horse was built from the percentage of construction value of the airport,” Brown said. “And many high-rise apartments will have art that adds some flair to the skyline.”
But there’s not as much new construction cropping up in Galveston, Bouvier argues.
“And it could maybe push people away from developing,” Bouvier said.
Jerome Karam, an attorney and prolific developer in Galveston County, however, said Wednesday he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.
But he wants to hear more.
“I’ve seen a lot of city waste and a lot of good,” Karam said. “But 2 percent is not going to deter me. If I’m going to make a deal, I’m going to make a deal.”
Karam has developed millions of dollars worth of land on the island and in the county. Last year, he bought the rights to develop the site of the world-famous Balinese Room, 2107 Seawall Blvd.
His development company, JMK5 Holdings, plans a 27,000-square-foot deck with two restaurants — 8,000 square feet each, according to previous reporting. Preliminary plans call for four short-term rentals atop one of the restaurants and possibly some event/dance space that would evoke the heyday of the Balinese Room, a gambling hall operated on a pier 600 feet into the Gulf of Mexico during the 1940s and 1950s.
The city’s proposal would require Karam to devote 2 percent of his construction budget to artwork on the site or somewhere nearby.
“I’m certainly interested in hearing more about where our dollars are going to go,” Karam said.
