Police didn’t inform elected city officials or civilian administrators about a questionable SWAT raid Sunday that injured and terrified an island family and left their home with thousands of dollars in damage.

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

Chief Balli needs to be reprimanded at the least after issuing a public apology to the Rios family, this is ridiculous. Thank God it didn't turn into a Harding St. fiasco like in Houston. 2 am in the morning when you had the young man at an earlier traffic stop? This is what gives police a bad name, overzealous on authority.

