Police didn’t inform elected city officials or civilian administrators about a questionable SWAT raid Sunday that injured and terrified an island family and left their home with thousands of dollars in damage.
“This is obviously a very concerning incident to myself and the city,” Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said Friday.
“An investigation into the incident is underway, but I was not aware of what happened until I read the article in the paper this morning.”
Police executed the raid just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 5300 block of Avenue O in effort to apprehend a 17-year-old boy sought at the time in connection to a homicide, but who had been falsely accused and wrongly charged, police officials said previously.
Members of the family awoke to the amplified sound of the Galveston Police Department’s SWAT unit announcing its arrival with a megaphone, Erika Rios, the homeowner, said.
Officers shattered windows, bashed in a door, fired 15 devices Rios called “flashbangs” through the windows, ruined wiring in the attic, which left the house without heat, and ripped video cameras from the walls, Rios said.
Officers yanked Rios from her bed and dragged her out of the house, she said. Her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 16-year-old friend were forced from the house barefoot over shards of shattered window glass, Rios said. The children required medical attention and were traumatized, Rios said.
Cameron Vargas, the 17-year-old who police sought — a friend of Rios’ son — had left the house two hours before the raid, she said. He left through the front door about midnight and walked the half-block home, his father, Michael Vargas, said Friday.
City administrators Friday were trying to determine why they had not been informed about the police action, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Officials also revealed that no one from the city had attempted to contact the Rios family about their experience with the police or the damage to their home.
“I feel bad for what happened to the family,” District Four Councilman Michael Bouvier, who represents the area, said Friday.
“The police thought they were pursuing a murderer they believed was in the home and did their job.
“There was a search warrant issued by the police and a risk assessment done, which determined that this action was necessary,” Bouvier said.
“They were going off an eyewitness tip and I believe they were acting in good faith and following protocol.”
The SWAT raid was initiated because of an eyewitness tip accusing Vargas of shooting Malik Dunn, 20, just before midnight Jan. 20 in the 3900 block of Sealy Street, according to police.
Vargas, however, was home at the time of the shooting, Michael Vargas said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges Wednesday after police learned the supposed eyewitness to the Dunn shooting had falsely identified Vargas.
Rios initially estimated the cost to repair her home would be about $2,000. That number rose to more than $5,000 after she spoke to repairmen, however, Rios said.
To be reimbursed for the damage to her home, Rios would have to speak to the city’s risk manager and fill out forms, Maxwell said.
The city’s insurance would cover the cost, he said.
Chief Balli needs to be reprimanded at the least after issuing a public apology to the Rios family, this is ridiculous. Thank God it didn't turn into a Harding St. fiasco like in Houston. 2 am in the morning when you had the young man at an earlier traffic stop? This is what gives police a bad name, overzealous on authority.
