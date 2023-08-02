GALVESTON
Parking multiple-ton RVs and campers on island beaches, which officials say happens almost daily, might soon become illegal as the city council prepares to discuss tighter regulations.
Talks come as officials move to further restrict vehicles from Galveston beaches such as East Beach and Sunny Beach in the West End, which were priorities for Councilwoman Marie Robb and others.
After learning from the Texas General Land Office in a July 27 meeting the city has the power to regulate camping, leaders could soon lay out regulations to prevent people from rolling their RVs onto the delicate beach ecosystem, Robb said.
“On the far West End, it’s close to a daily issue,” Robb said Wednesday.
Complaints from residents and tourists regularly reach city officials, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We’re not talking about people bringing their $500,000 motorhome down there,” Maxwell said. “These are motorhomes that were in their prime sometime in the ‘60s, and they stay there for days.
“The biggest issue we have out there is we have people who just bring their RVs, and when the police officer goes out to get them, they just plop out a fishing pole and say, ‘We’re fishing.’”
In the past, the land office has told Galveston that people who are fishing aren’t to be considered campers, Maxwell said.
But the city has the ability to limit camping on the beach, according to the land office.
Robb questions whether parking an RV on the beach is even legal, she said.
“The initial response I got was that it’s a motor vehicle, and any motor vehicle on a drive-on beach would be allowed,” Robb said. “I’m working to get clarity on it and see what we can do with an ordinance on that and also an ordinance on camping.
“We don’t allow camping on the beach, but, unfortunately, it happens.”
Camping on Galveston beaches is prohibited from midnight to 5 a.m., according to the Beach Patrol. Island officials hope to specifically prohibit parking RVs on drive-on beaches.
Parking an RV on the beach is alluring to many not just because of the views — it’s also free.
A night at the Park Board of Trustees-managed Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, costs between $49 and $85 for one of its 65 spots. The RV park, which is owned by the city, opened in the 1980s with 84 campsites. There are at least 10 other RV campsites on the island charging various rates.
And to cope with the rising popularity of RV travel, which began to surge during the pandemic, city officials are mulling plans for another city and park board-led RV park on Pelican Island. The park could net the park board between $382,000 and $3 million over a decade, officials said.
