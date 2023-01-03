GALVESTON
A house fire that killed a 41-year-old island woman has united neighbors who attempted to help her, her pets and others who might have been in harm’s way.
Michelle Heines, 41, was killed Sunday in the fire in the 3300 block of Avenue M, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We did not know her very well, but we are all very sad about what happened,” neighbor Marilyn Morton said. “This has shown us how important it is to get together and know each other.”
Several neighbors attempted to help Heines.
A man who lived down the street from Heines but whose identity wasn’t immediately available, saw the flames Sunday night and jumped into action, Morton said. He went to the home next to the fire and alerted residents to evacuate, before breaking down the door where the fire was raging, Morton said.
The Galveston Fire Department was called to the home about 7 p.m. and fought a blaze that raged until about 8 p.m., department officials said.
Heines, who had lived in the home for about two years, died of smoke inhalation and burns, Chief Medical Examiner investigator D.J. Florence said.
A pet dog also was killed in the fire and a second dog and cat were being treated Tuesday for injuries they suffered in the fire, neighbors said.
The dog that survived the fire went missing from the home about 8 p.m. and was found Monday afternoon about seven blocks from the home, before being picked up by animal control and sent to The Animal Center for treatment.
“We had a large group out searching for the dog and communicating over social media,” Morton said. “I had people I didn’t even know from the neighborhood coming to my house to take part in the search.”
The dog and cat who were rescued in the fire are being treated at The Animal Clinic, which didn’t disclose the animals’ injuries.
“He was able to rescue a cat that was badly injured and almost dead,” Morton said of the man who attempted to help Heines and neighbors. Morton didn’t know his name. “I gave the cat CPR before the ambulance arrived and gave it oxygen.”
Despite the tragedy, neighbors said the fire brought the community together, as they worked to save animals from the fire and warned neighbors to get to safety.
“This neighborhood generally keeps to itself, but as we gathered together outside, we realized that we are much more connected than we thought and should come together in normal times too,” Morton said.
The cause of the fire still is being investigated, Galveston Fire Department Chief Charlie Olsen said
The house, which wasn’t equipped with smoke detectors, is considered a total loss, Olsen said.
