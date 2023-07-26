GALVESTON
An island native who founded two Texas banks has acquired the last prime West Beach real estate with plans to develop 172 homesites in a $15 million luxury community called Roseate Beach.
Manny Mehos, CEO of Green East Realty, in November last year acquired the land, which includes about 60 acres useable for development along FM 3005, just east of 11 Mile Road.
Mehos, who graduated from Ball High School in the 1970s, is encouraged by the island’s transformation as more people invest in restaurants and other businesses and by the vast improvements to beaches since his childhood, he said.
He also has witnessed a tourism boom and a migration of beachgoers to the west, he said.
“We’re at a cultural and tourism crossroads,” he said.
Mehos, who owns homes in Beachside Village and Pirates Cove, said he plans to expand on island beach community traditions with Roseate Beach, which will feature 22 beachfront sites. But he also intends to leave his own mark architecturally and in landscaping and amenities, creating what he called authentic seaside living.
Homes will feature expansive porches, elevated upper-floor balconies, soaring windows and French doors.
Mehos has enlisted Baton Rouge-based CARBO Landscape Architecture to accentuate the native marsh and dune landscape.
“Our primary goal for Roseate Beach is to connect people with nature,” said Zachary Broussard, a partner of CARBO Landscape Architecture. Every resident would have direct access to the extensive greenway network, Broussard said.
Mehos also has hired LRK, an architectural, planning and interior design firm, which intends to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.
“The use of simple buildings will allow the homes to serve as the backdrop on which the residents, community and nature take center stage,” said Chris Janson, architect and principal at LRK. “The clean lines of the homes will complement the native coastal landscape and natural beauty of the island, while expansive glass and outdoor living spaces allow owners the opportunity to connect with nature.”
Amenities also would include a resort pool, clubhouse, six pickleball courts and other gaming spaces, a fitness facility and office spaces residents could reserve.
A natural wetland on the site will feature a connected series of boardwalks and seating areas accessible from several trailheads, he said.
Green East Realty is able to build pathways through the wetlands because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting government protection of certain wetlands.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, guided by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, grants permission to build on or fill in wetlands through a permitting process that requires mitigation when wetlands are unavoidably disturbed by, say, construction of a road, a subdivision or a single house.
The Supreme Court’s new interpretation, issued May 25 by a 5-4 vote in Sackett v EPA, limits federal protection of wetlands directly contiguous to Waters of the United States. Wetlands farther inland, like some of the county’s prairie and pothole formations, previously protected by federal law, will no longer be considered jurisdictional wetlands and could be built on without a permit when the new rule is implemented. Mehos said the plan was to maintain and enhance the wetlands, not damage them.
Green East Realty won’t build the homes, but will provide a list of approved builders, Mehos said.
Also unusual about the development is that because of the amenities, management will be onsite. Typically, developers of beach communities build out the infrastructure and homesites, sell lots and leave. Mehos said he respects island developers who have created other beach communities. But he wants to elevate the concept, he said.
“Every development has fed off the past and tried to improve on it,” Mehos said. “I’m taking the baton and taking it to the next level.”
This is Mehos’ first island development; he has been active in speculative residential development, including in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Green East Realty hasn’t yet applied with the city for permits for the Galveston development.
Construction is scheduled to commence by the year’s end.
(1) comment
These shouldn't be called "homes" they should be called "houses". A home is where people live - these will all be vacation homes.
