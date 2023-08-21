GALVESTON
Robert Calderon has made his home near an unused, grass-covered railroad track not far from the Pelican Island bridge.
He keeps a neat encampment furnished with a bed, a stereo, a mirror made of three broken pieces and a small table in a makeshift living room covered by a tarp roof about 4 feet off the ground.
Calderon, 53, landed in Galveston after being transported to the county jail on an assault charge, he said.
He got out of jail about a year ago, has been stuck on the island since and is looking for a chance, he said.
“I’m just looking for a new start in life,” Calderon, originally from Texas City, said. “I got here by being arrested. I like the island, but I’m kind of stuck here.”
He’s among dozens of men and women who’ve landed on the island by various means — needing medical care, after being arrested — and made homes for themselves as best they could. Their stories are all different, much the same in that they report being stuck.
They’ve formed a new population of homeless, which once was concentrated downtown, by expanding in encampments on the north side, East End, the West End and the beachfront, say city officials who are seeking assistance from a nonprofit that specializes in serving the homeless.
ON THE RISE
Homelessness has been on the rise across the nation since 2017, increasing 6 percent over those six year, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
The proliferation of encampments is local evidence of the national increase, city officials said.
“We’re seeing a few of these spring up around town,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “We’re experiencing homelessness issues on the far West End and the far East End.
“We’re experiencing them at the port and we’re experiencing them on the beach. It’s pretty much covered the island.”
City officials are trying to measure the increase to determine how the homeless got here and is working with nonprofit organizations to interview homeless people, he said.
Galveston CoCare is spearheading the project, Maxwell said.
DIFFICULT COUNT
There are more than 300 homeless people in the county, Austin Taylor, executive director of Galveston CoCare, said. But the number might be even larger.
“Data tracking in homelessness is notoriously difficult, because it’s a population that relocates frequently, and can even go in and out of homelessness as people find reliable shelter and then lose it,” Taylor said.
Galveston CoCare is partnering with Gulf Coast Center and The University of Texas Medical Branch to perform a long-term survey of homeless people receiving care throughout Galveston, Taylor said.
HOW AND WHERE
The list of survey questions is: How did they get here; where are they from; do they want to be here; and have they tried getting back to where they’re from, Maxwell said.
“We’re trying to figure out why they’re homeless,” Maxwell said. “Once we better understand where everyone is coming from and what their wants and needs are, we can better understand the issue.”
The increase of homelessness might seem sudden, but wasn’t, he said.
“I think it’s a product of any city that has the county jail and a large public hospital system in it,” Maxwell said.
City council members have received numerous complaints from constituents about an increase in the homeless population, Mayor Craig Brown said.
Galveston CoCare’s study, which will include an approximate number of homeless people on the island, is scheduled to be finished within a couple of weeks, Brown said.
“It’s not our goal to remove or move somebody out of Galveston if they don’t want to go,” Brown said.
HOME HERE
The goal is to move people out of homelessness not off the island, Brown said.
For Russell “Rusty” McRaven, who lives in an encampment of numerous tents behind The Galvez Shopping Center, 6228 Broadway, Galveston is a place he won’t be leaving anytime soon.
McRaven, from Prescott, Arkansas, arrived in Galveston in 2015 needing medical care, he said.
“All I’m asking is to be given some resources so I can get back on my feet. It’s kind of hard for me to survive out here.”
McRaven said he’d like to have a job and noted another man in his camp had recently been hired.
“He just started on Saturday. He’s moving up and getting out here,” McRaven said. “I would like to work but I have multiple health problems.”
There is a paranoia in the homeless community that city officials are trying to get rid of encampments, he said.
“I’ve heard they want to get rid of us,” McRaven said. “But I’m really trying to be clean and not cause a disturbance. This is my home and this place is home for a lot of people who are struggling.”
Calderon hopes to improve his situation, he said.
“Right now I’m in a bind,” Calderon said. “It’s just been hard, man. I’m depressed and tired. I sure hope an opportunity comes my way. I just have to keep my head up and do the best I can.”
