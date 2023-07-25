GALVESTON
A Texas A&M University faculty committee said Tuesday it was “deeply disturbed” by the suspension of and investigation into a professor over March comments to island medical students asserting the lieutenant governor had exacerbated an opioid crisis in the state.
University administrators put Joy Alonzo, a professor and authority on opioids and overdoses, on paid leave for two weeks over complaints by the daughter of a state elected official that the lecturer had criticized Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during a March speech at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, according to the university.
The medical branch, meanwhile, censured Alonzo’s comments immediately after the lecture, telling students her views didn’t reflect the university’s position.
Medical branch officials declined to comment Tuesday.
The A&M probe, which exonerated Alonzo, came as some Republican officials seek more control over lessons teachers give students and at a time when some educators warn long-held standards of academic freedom are under attack.
Students who heard the lecture told the Texas Tribune Alonzo asserted the lieutenant governor’s office was among reasons drug users have difficulty obtaining care for opioid addiction or overdoses; that the office opposed policies that could have prevented opioid-related deaths; and the state’s ban on fentanyl test strips directly undermined efforts to prevent opioid overdoses and deaths.
All of the students interviewed said they found Alonzo’s comments to be accurate and they were not offended by anything in the presentation, according to the Texas Tribune.
But not every student felt that way.
Phone calls and text messages leading to the investigation started after the comments reached Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, whose daughter is a medical student in Galveston and attended the lecture, the Texas Tribune confirmed. Buckingham, a League City native, earned her medical degree on the island. She served six years in the Texas Senate with Patrick, who endorsed her run for land commissioner last year.
Buckingham’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Less than two hours after the lecture ended, Patrick’s chief of staff sent a link to Alonzo’s professional bio to John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, the Texas Tribune reported. Buckingham reportedly attended Sharp’s wedding in May.
Patrick’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Shortly thereafter, Sharp sent a text directly to the lieutenant governor: “Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week.”
The text message was signed “jsharp.”
The executive committee of Texas A&M’s faculty senate Tuesday requested a meeting with Sharp to discuss the actions and steps to prevent further episodes.
“We recently wrote to you to express our concerns about the appearance of political influence in actions regarding the hiring, tenure and promotion of faculty,” Mark Welsh, president of the executive committee, wrote in an email to the chancellor.
“Now, we find another case in which there is no longer the appearance, but actual evidence, of interference by outside political forces to erode the academic freedom of Texas A&M faculty to dialog with students on socially relevant topics in their area of expertise,” Welsh wrote.
“This is not only having a chilling effect on our faculty, but is further damaging the national reputation of our university. And it will make it even more difficult to recruit and retain the best and brightest talent.”
The lecture was not recorded, but according to presentation slides the Texas Tribune obtained through an open records request, Alonzo gave students a broad overview of the opioid crisis and the science behind opioids.
Alonzo came under scrutiny as the university is mired in controversy over concerns it allowed politically motivated outsiders to derail the hiring of Kathleen McElroy, a Black journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin, to revive the journalism program at Texas A&M. Public outcry over the situation led to the university’s president stepping down Thursday.
Texas lawmakers June 14 banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices on college campuses, which was a priority for Patrick. These offices helped underrepresented groups on campus succeed, but critics accused them of pushing “woke,” left-leaning ideology on students and faculty.
Despite the office being set for closure in January 2024, Texas A&M University Galveston won’t be firing its diversity officer, spokeswoman Rebecca Watts said Tuesday.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, who represents Galveston County, said Alonzo’s comments had been serious and needed to be investigated.
“It sounds like the university’s due process system for complaints worked,” Middleton told The Daily News Tuesday.
