GALVESTON
Citing unfinished business, Mayor Craig Brown announced Friday afternoon his bid for a third term as the island city’s top elected official.
Brown first won the mayor’s seat in 2020 in a runoff election after serving stints as a city councilman and member of the Park Board of Trustees. In a brief, but wide-ranging, interview Friday, Brown touted numerous accomplishments and covered areas he’d like to improve if elected again in May 2024.
“I think we’ve made great strides forward in my last two terms,” Brown said.
“I want to work and bring to fruition to the Pelican Island Bridge rebuild, and we’ve been working with TxDot for a long time on it,” he said.
Brown said he hopes to finalize the island’s stormwater master plan, which is being updated from its last 2003 iteration, to ease flooding.
“We’ve never developed a good economic development plan for the city, and I want to be a part of that,” Brown said. “We need a proactive plan for the city.”
Brown hopes to mend the relationships between the city and park board and the city and Port of Galveston, he said.
“That’s an area I want to put some attention to, and I don’t think we have the best partnership with the port and park board,” Brown said. “I think we can really enhance our partnerships.”
Brown wants to look at creative ways to use hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on hotel and short-term rental stays on the island. The fee is collected by the park board.
“I think it’s time for us to look at a new paradigm on the use of hotel occupancy tax that could benefit the community,” Brown said.
Other missions the present mayor hopes to continue includes bringing commercial flights to Scholes International Airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, creating a master plan to develop Pelican Island and work with the city to plan and fund a national Juneteenth museum in Galveston, Brown said.
To attract more small business operators to the island, Brown would like to implement the blueprint used for development on West Market Street, where a number of restaurants and bars sprang up after the city improved the area’s infrastructure.
“It’s been such an honor serving the past four years as mayor, and one of the things that makes it so rewarding is the input I’m getting from the citizens here," he said. “The citizens here love to be a part of the process and they love to give input.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
