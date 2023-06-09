GALVESTON
Despite potential changes to the city’s wildflower ordinance, the City Marshal’s Office forged ahead with issuing two citations — $381 each — to an island homeowner and her husband over the illicit length of flowers in their yard.
GALVESTON
Despite potential changes to the city’s wildflower ordinance, the City Marshal’s Office forged ahead with issuing two citations — $381 each — to an island homeowner and her husband over the illicit length of flowers in their yard.
Marshals found Sasha Francis’ yard in violation of city ordinance for having wildflowers growing above the 9-inch mark. The city, therefore, is also in violation of its own ordinance, Mayor Craig Brown has admitted.
“Issuing this and signing off after knowing the city is well aware we’re in the process of altering the ordinance with support of the city — it seems very petty and unnecessary to be issuing this when I’m trying to do the right thing,” Francis said.
Francis and her husband, Sean Salinger, were both cited because they don't share a last name, she asserts. The court summons demands their attendance in municipal court at 8 a.m. July 25. Failure to appear for their floral offense will result in warrants for their arrest, according to the citation.
The issue arose when marshals warned Francis to mow the lawn of her Avenue K home, which for the past several weeks has been painted by the bright-yellow petals of the coreopsis. About a dozen other native flowering plants dot the landscape and provide more depth and color.
City marshals called for Francis to mow her lawn by Earth Day — or face fines, she said.
Since she hasn’t compiled, marshals mailed out a pair of citations for her and her husband — another antagonizing factor, Francis said.
“They left not one, but two violations, the same violations for the same house,” Francis said. “I don’t know how that’s legally allowed for the same property to have the same violation on the same date.
“That in itself was infuriating and seemed incorrect and petty.”
It’s especially infuriating knowing that the work she’s doing is much more intensive than simply mowing would be, Francis said. Native plants are a benefit to even neighboring houses since they can absorb more rainwater than foreign grasses, Francis said.
“If the goal is to inform the residents, have them correct the issue and have them improve this in the future, I’m on the path to improving the permit process altogether,” she said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.