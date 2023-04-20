GALVESTON
An islander earned a 60-year sentence in prison Thursday for a brutal 2021 sexual assault, prosecutors said.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 10:00 pm
GALVESTON
An islander earned a 60-year sentence in prison Thursday for a brutal 2021 sexual assault, prosecutors said.
A jury found Deshaun Tamien Phillips, 40, guilty April 5 of aggravated sexual assault, prosecutors said.
Galveston police in October 2021 learned through a report that Phillips raped a woman. A police investigation found the victim let an acquaintance she knew only as "Shaun" into her home Oct. 8.
Shaun beat, strangled and sexually assaulting the victim until the next morning, police said. Officers used surveillance video to determine Phillips was the assailant.
The trial began April 3, with prosecutors Whitney Rasberry and Katelyn Willis telling the jury that Phillips’ DNA had been found on the victim and showing photos of the bruised victim’s entire body. The victim’s mother testified she had seen Phillips leaving the victim’s apartment the morning after the assault, prosecutors said. The victim also took the stand, testifying about the trauma she endured during the assault.
Phillips did not testify in his defense, prosecutors said.
In closing, Rasberry argued Phillips was a brutal criminal and urged the jury to consider all the evidence and the heinous nature of the assault. Phillips opted to let the jury determine his sentence.
In the punishment phase Wednesday, prosecutors showed Phillips’ extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for arson and obstruction and retaliation, along with misdemeanors for terroristic threat against a public servant and resisting arrest, prosecutors said. Prosecutors informed the jury Phillips also had pending charges for harassment of a public servant and sexual misconduct against a woman in the Galveston County Jail, prosecutors said.
Phillips must serve 30 years before he's eligible for parole.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.