A Galveston man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the aggravated robbery of a Whataburger employee, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:00 am
A Galveston man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the aggravated robbery of a Whataburger employee, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Gilbert Rivera was leaving work at Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road, in the early morning hours of June 11, 2022, and walked toward 69th Street when a man, later identified as Michael James Broussard, 39, of Galveston, yelled “stop” before pressing a revolver into Rivera’s back, prosecutors said.
Broussard tried to take Rivera’s wallet, but it was chained to his belt. An altercation ensued and Rivera was repeatedly struck with the butt of the revolver, but managed to call 911 and Broussard fled the scene.
Galveston police found Broussard and Rivera identified him as the man who assaulted him. Broussard was then arrested and later indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony which can carry a term of life in prison.
Trial began Monday, with Rivera taking the stand and giving his testimony about the robbery. Prosecutors Casey McKim and Shannon Donnelly showed the jury DNA evidence that found Rivera’s blood on Broussard. Broussard testified in his own defense and claimed he and Rivera were in a fist-fight.
This was proven false as the physician who treated Rivera at the time determined that his head injuries could only have been caused by a heavy, blunt object. McKim closed out arguments, pointing to the fact Rivera’s statements were all corroborated by other evidence. Broussard was found guilty Wednesday afternoon.
In Thursday’s punishment phase, prosecutors highlighted Broussard’s extensive criminal record, which included manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
McKim asked the jury to ensure Broussard wasn’t able to endanger the public for a very long time. The jury came back late Thursday afternoon, sentencing to him to 35 years, requiring him to serve 15 years before he’s eligible for parole.
