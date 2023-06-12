An island man recently charged with arson is suspected in a string of almost 30 palm tree fires stretching back two decades, authorities said.
Officers arrested Jason Fayette Smith, 53, on June 5 after he was implicated in the late May burning of a palm tree that damaged a house, according to case records.
Smith is charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship and is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bond, according to records.
Officials with the Galveston Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire at 2307 32nd St. about 4:45 a.m. May 30.
The exterior wall of the home had been burned because the palm tree was set on fire, according to an affidavit.
Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Tyler determined the fire was not sparked by any natural source, such as a lightning strike or power line, but as a result of arson, according to the affidavit.
About four hours after the fire, a neighbor whose camera caught the entire incident contacted authorities, according to the affidavit. Officials determined that at about 4:27 a.m., a man rode a bicycle to the scene, set the palm tree alight with a lighter and took off onto 32nd Street before turning on to Avenue R, all within less than a minute, according to the affidavit.
Officials determined the man’s height, weight and hair color based on still images from the video. The bicycle was unique because the back wheel had mid-sized baskets mounted on each side of the wheel and its handlebars were at face height, according to the affidavit.
Based on the time of day, the images and description of the suspect, Tyler reported to police the suspect was likely Smith, who was suspected in more than 27 similar arsons over 20 years, according to the affidavit.
Tyler questioned Smith later that morning and learned Smith was collecting cans at the time on 32nd or 33rd Street.
The home sustained minimal damage, Fire Marshal Chris Harrison said, but he could not comment further on an open investigation.
The Galveston Police Department did not respond in time for our print edition.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are working to determine whether other fires could be connected to Smith, Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes said.
Arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship is a first degree felony, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment or a term of 5 to 99 years in prison.
Smith’s case was assigned to Judge Jeth Jones’ 122nd District Court. Smith will be defended by Margaret Hindman.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
