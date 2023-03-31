GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District school board members on Wednesday rejected a motion that would have instructed the board to record all of its executive sessions and move the closed meetings to a later time during the board’s monthly regular meetings.
The motion failed when none of the board members offered to second Trustee Elizabeth Beeton’s motion.
Recording executive sessions would have given the board a better record of what was discussed during its closed meetings, and helped the trustees stay on topic during discussions taking place in the meeting, Beeton said Thursday.
“One of the advantages of recording executive sessions is that the board isn’t tempted to discuss other items that haven’t been voted on yet, that may not be items that were planned to be discussed in executive session,” she said.
Trustee David O’Neal disagreed with Beeton’s assessment, saying it sounded like she was insinuating the board was doing something illegal by not recording executive sessions.
Board President Tony Brown also disagreed with Beeton and on Wednesday said the board doesn’t speak off-topic during closed meetings.
Beeton on Thursday said she wasn’t surprised by the vote against recording executive sessions.
“I had a feeling from board members during the meeting that they were totally against the idea,” Beeton said. “I feel that one of the big problems we have in the school board is a reluctance to involve the public. Recording executive sessions would encourage the board to stay on topic during closed sessions, and would funnel the board into having to have more public discussions in the board meetings.”
By not recording executive sessions, which allows the board to legally discuss in closed sessions matters involving personnel, litigation or real estate, among other protected discussions, there’s a danger the board will be involved in a lawsuit, grievance or dispute, and the other party will claim the board discussed something improperly in executive session, Beeton said.
The Texas Open Meetings Act requires elected bodies to keep a certified agenda, which is written by a secretary or clerk, or that they record by audio or video the proceedings of each executive session.
Reporting conducted by The Daily News March 24 revealed that at least five out of the seven school districts in Galveston County don’t record their executive sessions, and instead keep certified agendas.
Those certified agendas list the reasons for which a board can go into executive session, line items for each topic discussed in closed meetings, and start and end times of the meetings, Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the Clear Creek Independent School District, said.
Although the certified agenda doesn’t have to be a verbatim transcript of the closed meeting, it must at least provide a brief summary of each deliberation, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Beeton argues the certified agendas the school board keeps are no different than the public agenda, which states the school board can discuss matters of real property, consultations with attorneys and personnel, she said.
But other board members dispute her claim.
During litigation in a district court involving an alleged violation of the meetings, the court is entitled to make an inspection of the certified agenda or recording, or may admit all or part of the certified agenda or recording as evidence, on entry of a final judgment, according to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
