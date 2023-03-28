GALVESTON
Galveston public school trustees during a meeting Wednesday will consider increasing pre-kindergarten tuition rates by $20 a month, to $450 from $430, according to the school district.
GALVESTON
Galveston public school trustees during a meeting Wednesday will consider increasing pre-kindergarten tuition rates by $20 a month, to $450 from $430, according to the school district.
The rate increase is necessary to continue offering free tuition to qualifying families and a 25 percent discount to school district employees, Mary Patrick, executive director of special programs and homeless and foster care liaison, said.
Pre-kindergarten tuition increases are common, Patrick said, arguing the district’s fees are competitive with others in the area.
“Some don’t even offer employee discounts,” she said.
Students qualify for free pre-kindergarten if they are economically disadvantaged, homeless, speak another language, are in foster care or if their parents are on active military duty, officials said.
Pre-kindergarten tuition will be provided to all students who meet the eligibility requirements. If a student doesn’t meet the eligibility requirements, parents can choose to pay tuition, according to the district.
The school district has been offering employee discounts on pre-kindergarten tuition for nearly 10 years, Patrick said.
“As a parent, you don’t want your child in another school district,” she said. “This is a good incentive for those district employees to send their children to in-district preschools.”
School district superintendent Jerry Gibson declined to comment Tuesday.
A school district can charge tuition to provide half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten classes to children who are ineligible for pre-kindergarten classes, and to provide additional half-day pre-kindergarten classes to those 3-year-old children who are eligible for free pre-kindergarten classes, according to the Texas Education Agency.
District officials most recently increased pre-kindergarten tuition fees in 2017. That 3-2 vote increased rates by $30 to $430 a month.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.