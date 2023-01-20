GALVESTON
Metal detectors installed in Ball High School after students got guns into the building three times last year have caused consternation among some parents who are complaining on social media that the safety devices are making students late to class.
District officials, however, say students are not waiting long to get through the detectors, few are tardy because of them, exceptions have been made for those who are and the increased safety is worth the inconvenience.
“I would rather have inconvenience now than have tragedy later because we weren’t proactive enough,” Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
The district installed the devices because students took guns to into Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, at least three times in 2022.
Most recently, a student was expelled for a year after taking a gun to campus in December.
Four days after that incident, the district announced plans for boosting police presence and installing metal detectors at a cost of $54,722.
Ball High School already was using hand-held metal detectors when students enter the building.
“Some may see this as a drastic and negative image for the school district,” Gibson said in a statement Dec. 8. “I see this as a positive measure that directly supports our greatest mission, to keep our most precious commodity — our students — safe.”
But some parents have taken to social media saying the new metal detectors force students to crowd outside of the front doors, and one complained her daughter has been tardy every day since the detectors were installed. None of the parents responded to requests for interviews, however.
Although there are influxes of students at the school’s entry, there’s usually no line to get into the building, Ball High School Principal Joseph Pillar said.
“The longest a student may have to wait is three minutes based on arrival time,” Pillar said. “There are a number of students who are arriving late, after 7:25 a.m., which causes them to get tardies.”
The district had been lenient about punishing students for being late as everyone adjusted to the new safety measures, he said.
Under the system, students go through one entrance in the building and through three different checkpoints with administration every morning.
On the first two days the detectors were used in December and the first two days in January when students returned, students were cited for being tardy but there were no consequences , Pillar said.
The district also is planning to have metal detectors in place when the new Kermit Courville Stadium opens in the fall of 2023.
The district completed a safety audit over the summer.
Additionally, in an effort to evaluate the safety of every school district in Texas, the Texas Education Agency visited Galveston last year and determined the district’s buildings are safe, according to the district.
The district also has a threat-assessment team that meets monthly and more often when situations occur. The team identifies and addresses any students in the district that might pose a threat to themselves or others, officials said.
“Anytime there is anything new, and this is new to us and new to everyone, you have got to have time to make adjustments,” Gibson said.
