GALVESTON
Public school Superintendent Jerry Gibson issued a public apology to district employees hours ahead of a board meeting at which trustees intend to discuss his employment.
"Honestly, in the glow of what was a very positive event — groundbreaking for the construction of a new high school — I could not believe I had said something that was offensive," Gibson said in the statement. "But I did."
Gibson apologized to the "greater Galveston community" and teachers, students and staff at the school district.
In his statement, Gibson was referring to a speech he gave during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Ball High School, which ignited protest among islanders who considered it chauvinistic.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said during that speech April 26. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through.”
Gibson had disputed making the comment during a groundbreaking ceremony for an $189 million replacement of Ball High School and asserted he'd said the opposite.
In his statement to district employees Monday afternoon, Gibson said he made matters worse by denying the remarks.
"Being a husband devoted to his wife and a father to two beautiful daughters, I am mortified at the thought that I'd say or do anything that suggests I am a chauvinist or somehow lack respect for women," he said.
"I believe my long record of public service demonstrates that I work well with female colleagues, have consistently promoted women to positions of authority and responsibility and have advocated for women in all my professional endeavors.
"Yet I have offended many of the very women I admire while undermining my support for them when I uttered the unfortunate remarks that have since been widely quoted."
The comment inspired board President Tony Brown to issue a public apology in The Daily News comment forum April 26.
"Dr. Gibson's comments in this article were in complete opposition to our district's policies and the views of its Board of Trustees," Brown said in that apology. "I cannot explain them and will not try to do so. However, since Dr. Gibson spoke as a representative of the District when he made them, I will apologize for them on behalf of the District. I offer these comments as both a Trustee and the father of two adult daughters who need no one to "push things through" for them."
Brown had also expressed concern about Gibson's application for a school district superintendent job in Florida.
Gibson withdrew his application for the Charlotte County School District in Florida citing his love for Galveston students, but a day later, he participated in a virtual interview for a similar position in the Collier County Public School in Florida.
(5) comments
Dr. Gibson, Thank you for the community apology, I’ve stuck my foot in my mouth many times over the years. It’s easy to do when speaking in public, and I wouldn’t realize what I actually said or how I twisted the words or concepts in the moment.
I’ve heard good things about your tenure in Galveston and the school board seemed united until recently. My best to you and your family as well as the Galveston school district family.
-Charlotte O’Rourke
Charlotte, do you need a new pair of boots? Girl!
Let’s wish him the best as we show him the door. This has been the most disingenuous “apology;” first, surprise at any public reaction, then denial, now apology. Jerry should apologize to his wife and daughters and start packing.
Agreed. He obviously consulted a crisis management professional and reversed his position. And being a husband and father does not automatically mean you respect women, unfortunately (and clearly, in this case). A disingenuous lip service apology for sure.
“Jerr Bear’s” apology is disingenuous. The apology more than likely came at the direction of his lawyer(s) as an attempt to save face. It’s time for Jerr Bear to head to Pamplona, Spain where he can practice his bull riding skills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.