GALVESTON

Public school Superintendent Jerry Gibson issued a public apology to district employees hours ahead of a board meeting at which trustees intend to discuss his employment.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

Locations

Charlotte O'rourke

Dr. Gibson, Thank you for the community apology, I’ve stuck my foot in my mouth many times over the years. It’s easy to do when speaking in public, and I wouldn’t realize what I actually said or how I twisted the words or concepts in the moment.

I’ve heard good things about your tenure in Galveston and the school board seemed united until recently. My best to you and your family as well as the Galveston school district family.

-Charlotte O’Rourke

Cindi Lyons

Charlotte, do you need a new pair of boots? Girl!

Carol Hollaway

Let’s wish him the best as we show him the door. This has been the most disingenuous “apology;” first, surprise at any public reaction, then denial, now apology. Jerry should apologize to his wife and daughters and start packing.

Tanya Hall

Agreed. He obviously consulted a crisis management professional and reversed his position. And being a husband and father does not automatically mean you respect women, unfortunately (and clearly, in this case). A disingenuous lip service apology for sure.

Cindi Lyons

“Jerr Bear’s” apology is disingenuous. The apology more than likely came at the direction of his lawyer(s) as an attempt to save face. It’s time for Jerr Bear to head to Pamplona, Spain where he can practice his bull riding skills.

