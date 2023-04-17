GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson is a semi-finalist for an equivalent position in a Florida school district.
The news comes just more than two years after Gibson began his employment as superintendent of the island school district and just a few months after the school board extended his contract and increased his annual pay by nearly $2,500, to $247,450 a year.
Gibson, who didn’t respond Monday to a request comment, could be taking his leave as the district undertakes it biggest capital projects in decades under a massive $315 million bond package voters approved May 7.
The package included five propositions: $233.9 million for a new Ball High School, buses and vans; $16 million for an aquatic center attached to the new Ball High School; $36.2 million for middle school renovations; $4.5 million in technology upgrades; and $24.3 million for a new Kermit Courville Stadium that was already determined to be $1.6 million over its budget.
School Board President Tony Brown Monday said Monday he was not concerned about what Gibson’s leaving would mean for those projects.
“Dr. Gibson played a major role in putting this team together, and it’s a very good team,” Brown said. “I would not be worried about our ability to see these projects through to a successful conclusion.”
Gibson is listed as a second-place semi-finalist out of 22 applicants for superintendent of the Charlotte County School District in Florida. The district’s website lists Gibson’s application, reference list, résumé and accomplishments.
“In an effort to maintain transparency and openness in the superintendent search, the school board has chosen to share extensive information on the superintendent search portal,” Cara Reynolds, chairman of the district, said in a statement to The Daily News.
The Florida school board began receiving applications in January and will select a new superintendent during a board meeting May 9, officials said.
If he did leave, Gibson wouldn’t depart with a large severance package, Brown said.
“The contract does not provide for severance,” Brown said. “If he were to resign to accept another position, he would not be owed any additional amounts by the district other than his salary.”
It is not clear what prompted Gibson to seek a new position, but the search comes just two weeks after he engaged in a heated and lengthy debate with Trustee Elizabeth Beeton. The argument regarded an email exchange between the two that left Beeton feeling ignored and insulted, she said.
“Galveston’s public school children deserve a committed superintendent,” Beeton said Monday.
Gibson can leave the district’s employment at the end of a school year without penalty by filing a written resignation with the board, according to his contract.
“The school district recruits and develops outstanding leaders at all levels, from the classroom to the district offices,” Brown said Monday. “We understand and support personal and professional growth of our team members, even if it may occasionally involve them exploring opportunities outside the district.
“We are thankful for the hard work Dr. Gibson has put in to improve student outcomes for our children, and fully expect that effort to continue for as long as he is with us as our superintendent,” he said.
