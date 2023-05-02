GALVESTON
As public school trustees planned a special meeting to discuss the fallout, Superintendent Jerry Gibson was disputing controversial comments he made during the groundbreaking ceremony for an $189 million replacement of Ball High School.
As public school trustees planned a special meeting to discuss the fallout, Superintendent Jerry Gibson was disputing controversial comments he made during the groundbreaking ceremony for an $189 million replacement of Ball High School.
“No ma’am, that is NOT what I said,” Gibson said in an email to a district parent. “I actually said was the work of the ladies is what pushed this through. I complimented two ladies who worked tirelessly for the students of Galveston.”
Gibson was referring to a quote in an article about the groundbreaking published in the April 26 edition of The Daily News.
On Saturday, Gibson texted Daily News Managing Editor Laura Elder with the same assertion. Elder confirmed the accuracy of the quote with three sources present at the ceremony and by reviewing an audio recording made by the reporter, on which Gibson can clearly be heard saying a quote that ignited protest among islanders.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said ahead of introducing Matthew Hay, PAC chairperson. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through.”
Gibson did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
His comment led board President Tony Brown on April 27 to apologize on the district’s behalf.
“Dr. Gibson’s comments in this article were in complete opposition to our district’s policies and the views of its board of trustees,” Brown wrote in a post on The Daily News forums.
“I cannot explain the comments and will not try to do so,” Brown wrote. “However, since Dr. Gibson spoke as a representative of the district when he made them, I will apologize for them on behalf of the district.
“I offer these comments as both a trustee and the father of two adult daughters who need no one to ‘push things through’ for them.”
The special meeting is tentatively set for 6 p.m. Monday to discuss Gibson’s comment, Brown said Tuesday.
He declined to say whether the school board intends to discuss terminating Gibson’s contract or whether the comment constituted “good cause” required for the district to part ways with Gibson without have to buy out the three years remaining in his contract.
Gibson makes $247,450 a year, which means a buyout would cost the district almost $750,000.
The board, however, can dismiss the superintendent for good cause without a buyout, according to the employment contract.
Those terms also say the board can elect to terminate the superintendent’s contract if he fails to meet the district’s standards of professional conduct, or consciously misrepresents facts to the board or other district officials in the conduct of the district’s business.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
