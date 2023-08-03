GALVESTON
The island school board Wednesday evening approved a five-year contract extension with Moody Early Childhood Center after removing language that gave the center the exclusive right to educate district 3-year-olds.
Removing that language from the contract gives the Galveston Independent School District the future option to expand its pre-K program to include more 3-year-olds.
The vote came after one trustee raised questions about the long-term $500,000 agreement that is extended every five years by the board of trustees.
Trustee Elizabeth Beeton argued that the school district should amend the contract to allow parents to enroll eligible 3-year-olds in programs on Galveston Independent School District campuses. Her opinion was shared with other trustees during the board’s Wednesday night meeting.
Four school board members voted in favor of the amended contract, two abstained and none voted against it. President Tony Brown and Trustee Ann Masel abstained from voting over conflicts of interests.
Brown’s wife is a teacher at the Moody center.
Masel is a partner is an accounting firm that has Moody Early Childhood Center among its clients, she said.
Extending the contract for five years and eliminating the prohibition against the school district enrolling 3-year-olds was a reasonable compromise and gives the childhood center a five-year assurance that the school district is not pulling out of the contract, Superintendent Matthew Neighbors said during the meeting.
Texas school districts receive money from the state for half-day preschool classes for low-income 3- and 4-year-olds, and the contract enables Galveston Independent School District to dedicate its state-provided funds of about $500,000 to the childhood center to educate district preschoolers.
On top of that, the school district gives the center another $500,000 from its general fund to pay for the remainder of the preschool day.
The 3-year-old program this year had 110 students, but only 10 students in the 4-year-old class, Beeton said.
The school district partners with Head Start, a federal program, to fund its 4-year-old preschool classes.
Enabling the school district to also educate 3-year-olds on its campuses opens up the option for the district to partner with Head Start for future 3-year-old classes, Trustee Johnny Smecca said.
If the district was permitted to enroll 3-year-olds, Head Start would provide the supplemental funding for the full pre-school day.
Head Start provides a full-time assistant teacher in every classroom and extra campus and family services, she said.
