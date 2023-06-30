GALVESTON
A new state law and a $1.7 million grant is changing the way the island school district evaluates and teaches students with dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects the ease with which a person reads, writes and spells.
The law, which went into effect June 10, provides an outline for school districts to increase dyslexia evaluations and requires school districts to hire dyslexia specialists to assist in evaluations and teaching.
The new law establishes a grievance procedure for parents to dispute their child’s evaluation or services for dyslexia, tightens requirements for evaluating a student suspected of having dyslexia and requires schools to employ dyslexia specialists.
The bill also requires schools to develop an individual education plan for a student with dyslexia that aligns with a state-created dyslexia handbook, according to reports.
Although all school districts must abide by the new state law, Galveston ISD is the only district in the county that has received funding to fully cover the costs associated with dyslexia training through a $1.7 million grant from The Moody Foundation.
The school district has one teacher who completed training as a certified academic language therapist, and seven other teachers are in the process of receiving that certification. Those therapists are charged with assisting students with written-language disorders, including dyslexia, by providing multi-sensory language instruction combining listening, speaking, reading and activity senses.
Those teachers will be provided funding under the Moody Foundation grant.
“A lot of the focus on this new bill is on the evaluation and identification of dyslexia,” Sondra Harrington, lead dyslexia specialist at the school district, said.
“In 2021, they updated the dyslexia handbook, and a lot of that addresses the instructional piece of the program and what the state is requiring.”
Although there was a dyslexia handbook before 2021, the most recently updated one is more thorough and added a lot of new policies and procedures, Harrington said. With the recently passed law, officials are expecting an amended version of the handbook.
“We as educators haven’t had a chance to have professional development training on what an amended handbook looks like,” Harrington said.
That training will come in August, she said.
Addressing such things as the definition of dyslexia, characteristics, screening, evaluations and dysgraphia, which is is a neurological disorder characterized by writing disabilities, the dyslexia handbook provides guidelines for school districts to follow as they identify and provide services for students with dyslexia and related disorders, according to the Texas Education Agency.
In Galveston’s school district, about 7.4 percent of the 6,780 students within the district use special education programs.
“We want our teachers to feel comfortable with what dyslexia is and have the tools and the knowledge that they are comfortable with providing instruction to their students with a little extra help,” Harrington said.
The $1.7 million Galveston Community Dyslexia Initiative grant awarded by the Moody Foundation in 2021 will end in 2025, and will fund training all 295 school district teachers in the basic program, which includes dyslexia training.
Research has demonstrated the importance of phonological awareness, letter recognition, and oral language in the acquisition of reading and spelling skills, Angela Blair, Generation Mood Education Director for the Mood Foundation said.
“Repetitive exposures to these kinds of activities raise students’ awareness of words and sounds and develop the crucial skills that lead to their reading success,” she said.
Through grant funding, Galveston teachers have been provided training through Nehaus Education Center out of Houston, a non-profit that provides training and certifications for local district teachers, Blair said.
