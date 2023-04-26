GALVESTON
Island residents, teachers, students and leaders turned out in droves Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the beginning of construction on a $189 million Ball High School campus.
“The voters of Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula in an overwhelming fashion said ‘yes’ to the future of Galveston Independent School District and its students,” Superintendent Jerry Gibson said at the event.
“They said ‘yes’ to the fact that our students deserve the best. They voted yes for the direction that Galveston Independent School District was heading.”
Gibson recognized the program management team, architecture firm, political action committee and school board for their work before the launch of construction.
“The work they did was for the students of Galveston and for the city,” Gibson said.
The new building is needed to update facilities. The current Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, was constructed in 1953, last renovated in 2007, and is a drain on the school district’s budget, officials have said. It has old electrical systems, leaking pipes and a leaky roof, officials have said in the past.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scene and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said ahead of introducing Matthew Hay, PAC chairperson. “Isn’t that right, men? They do our best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through.”
The school board approved schematic designs of the new building presented by PBK Architects, a Houston-based firm during a board meeting Nov. 16.
The new buildings previewed by PBK Architects during that meeting will include features reminiscent of Galveston’s historical buildings while adding modern features that will enhance learning for students, officials said.
“A big part of our design process is respecting the buildings that are already existing in the city,” PBK associate Darius Zacharakis, said during the presentation.
There is a significant value in protecting the historical style of the school, but also keeping the school fresh and moving forward, he said.
“I think when this building goes up, you will see a lot of Galveston in it,” school board President Tony Brown said.
The new design will split the school into two main buildings, separated by Avenue O. On the west side of the road will be the new south wing of the school, and on the east side will be the new north wing of the school.
To prevent students from having to cross Avenue O, the schematic plan has a sky wing stretching from one side to the other.
The plan also calls for constructing a natatorium, a large indoor swimming pool, at cost of slightly more than $13 million, officials said.
Officials Nov. 17 said construction would not disrupt normal operations.
Voters on May 7, 2022 approved all five propositions of a $315 million Galveston Independent School District bond package that will set the district up with new academic and athletic facilities.
Those propositions included a new Ball High School, aquatics center, middle school renovations, technology upgrades and a renovated Kermit Courville Stadium.
The work will be conducted in phases to avoid having to use portable buildings or move students off of the existing campus, Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.