In a process that typically takes months, the school board will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss and consider naming the lone finalist who will replace Jerry Gibson as superintendent.
The Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees also is expected to consider shortening the posting period for the position and approving the supplemental duties agreement for the acting CEO, according to a special meeting agenda posted Friday evening.
The meeting comes just two weeks after a nearly six-hour closed door session May 8, when the board announced Gibson would immediately take the new title of retiring superintendent.
Tony Brown, president of the school board, on May 9 said the search for an interim would likely take a few months.
Gibson, under terms of his departure, will earn his salary, which is about $247,000 a year, through the end of June. He’ll depart the job with a $70,000 severance payment under terms of the agreement.
The board May 8 also named Matthew Neighbors as acting CEO until an interim superintendent steps in.
Neighbors, the executive director of secondary education, will earn a stipend to perform superintendent duties as needed while continuing his current role, according to the district.
Neighbors was unaware that he would be taking on the role, Brown said.
Neighbors has worked for the school district for more than 19 years in various positions, such as assistant principal at Ball High School for five years and director of media arts and innovation for two years.
A rift developed between Gibson and some on the board over his application for jobs in Florida and elsewhere.
Tension between the school board and Gibson grew after he gave a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony for the $189 million Ball High school replacement campus. Gibson said he was attempting to give credit to women who were helping with the project.
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said during that April 26 speech. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with.
“But we need a man to push this through.”
The statement made national headlines after many were offended by the remark, which they took to be sexist, and Brown felt compelled to apologize on the district’s behalf.
Gibson issued an apology hours before his retirement announcement at the May 8 meeting.
“Honestly, in the glow of what was a very positive event — groundbreaking for the construction of a new high school — I could not believe I had said something that was offensive,” Gibson said in the statement to district employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.